Furries, cosplayers, comic fans and everyone are welcome to the Penti-Con this weekend, Penticton’s pop culture festival. Western News file photo

Weekend of comics, cosplay, sci-fi and more in Penticton

Penti-Con back for second year

Building on its first year, Penti-Con is back this weekend with comics, cosplay contests, vocal competitions, gaming and crafts on at the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre.

This year’s event on June 9 and 10, features Star Trek Voyageur’s Garrett Wang along with Gundam Seed and My Little Pony voice actress Chantal Strand, the 501st Legion, cosplay guests and over sixty vendors

Tickets can be purchased on-site or through the South Okanagan Events Centre box office.

Weekend of comics, cosplay, sci-fi and more in Penticton

