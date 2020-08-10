Ben Klick is a country music singer living in West Kelowna, B.C. (Contributed)

West Kelowna country artist puts COVID-19 grant towards new music

The video for Klick’s latest single “Wonder of the World” is set to debut on Aug. 17

International-award winning recording artist, Ben Klick, has released a brand new single, “Wonder of the World.”

This latest track is the first of three singles to be released by the West Kelowna resident, who fuses modern country sounds with a traditional twist.

"Wonder of the World" – Available Now!

Listen Here: https://linktr.ee/Ben_Klick

Credits:

Drums: Matthew Atkins
Bass:…

Posted by Ben Klick on Sunday, August 9, 2020

Klick was given a grant on behalf of Creative BC and the Province of British Columbia. After a 14 day self-isolation after returning home from Nashville, TN in March, and losing his 40-date Western Canadian summer tour due to COVID-19 cancellations, Klick wanted to give back to his fans and the music industry. His idea was to write and record a song using all Canadian songwriters and musicians.

“I’ve seen friends, fellow artists, and the music industry suffer from the pandemic,” said Klick.

“I was gifted with some money from Creative BC and the Province of British Columbia to help me out during this time, and I wanted to give back to the music community. So I contacted some friends in the industry and used the money given to me by the government to help support them.”

READ MORE: ‘We’re glad you’re here’: Positive note left on Alberta car at Kelowna beach

Klick self-produced and edited the project, and had each musician record tracks for the song using their home studios. Correspondence was done entirely by Skype, FaceTime, email, and phone, and sent to Klick by Google Drive, WeTransfer, or Dropbox.

“Wonder of the World” puts a fun twist on a travelling song and gives listeners a little bit of an insight into Klick’s new sound and new music to come. A music video showcasing each musician is coming out on Aug. 17. across Klick’s Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube accounts.

You can listen to “Wonder of the World” on all major streaming platforms.

READ MORE: Class resumption raises challenges for Central Okanagan schools

Daniel Taylor
Reporter, Kelowna Capital News
Email me at daniel.taylor@kelownacapnews.com
Follow me on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Simon Cowell breaks his back falling from electric bike
Next story
Former Summerlander receives Emmy nomination for makeup work

Just Posted

Former Vernon psychologist disciplined

Complaint filed against Dr. Kevin Miller over conduct in context of treatment provided to client

Queen Silver Star tradition upheld despite COVID-19

Vernon, Coldstream, Lumby, Armstrong and Enderby youth can apply

Kelowna RCMP search for missing teen

Reina Hodgins was last seen Aug. 9, 2020 at 12:30 p.m. at her residence

UPDATE: Lines cleared on Vernon street

Power and telephone/cable wires pulled from house

Morning Start: High heels were first designed for men

Your morning start for Monday, Aug. 10, 2020

Canada to match donations to Lebanon relief

Canada is directing all of its aid for this crisis directly to humanitarian organizations, not the Lebanese government

Mitchell’s Musings: Hockey’s comeback begins in earnest in August

Sports is back. Well, at least sports in a bubble is back.… Continue reading

UFO trackers set their sights on Revelstoke skies

Rob Freeman UFO World Explorer and crew went up Sale Mountain

Former Summerlander receives Emmy nomination for makeup work

Lucky Bromhead recognized for her work with Canadian sitcom Schitt’s Creek

Famous Yukon-based bhangra dancer brings movements of joy to Long Beach

Infamous dancer is exploring Vancouver Island, visiting the B.C. Legislature and other destinations

Battle of Fairy Creek: blockade launched to save Vancouver Island old-growth

‘Forest Defenders’ occupy road to prevent logging company from reaching Port Renfrew-area watershed

COVID-19 could mean curtains for film and TV extras

Background performers worry they’re being replaced by mannequins on film and TV sets

Laid-off B.C. hotel workers begin hunger strike demanding job protection

Laid-off workers not sure what they’ll do when government support programs end

‘Huckleberry’ the bear killed after B.C. residents admit to leaving garbage out for videos

North Shore Black Bear Society said it was local residents who created a ‘death sentence’ for bear

Most Read