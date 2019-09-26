Mickie Spillett

Westbank Opry to feature Mikie Spillett

Concert will be held Sunday, Sept. 29

The Westbank Opry will feature Okanagan singer Mikie Spillett in concert on Sunday, Sept. 29.

Spillett is a Cariboo cowgirl who has been singing since she was five years old. She moved to the Okanagan in the 1990s and has been singing with various bands since then.

READ ALSO: Ben Klick headlines Westbank Country Opry

Singing and writing songs is her passion and she has played an amazing variety of venues including the Kettle Valley steam railway, talent showcases, star search; art festivals, weddings, music in the park, and wine festivals .

Spillett has produced a CD of songs she has written which can be purchased wherever she entertains.

The Westside Country Opry welcomes her to the stage at the Emmanuel Church, 2600 Hebert Rd., West Kelowna. The show begins at 2 p.m.

Most Read