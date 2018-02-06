A who’s who of Canadian musicians gather to record Home For A Rest, in support of John Mann from Spirit of the West. (Contributed)

Who’s Who of Canadian music stars release Home for a Rest to honour Spirit of the West frontman

100 per cent of the proceeds will support John Mann in his battle with Alzheimer’s

Sing in the shower? Most everyone does it.

Record a track in the men’s room with nearly 50 of Canada’s most celebrated musicians? That is definitely one for the history books.

And history they made as Alan Doyle, Jim Cuddy, Sarah McLachlan, Ed Robertson, Colin James, Barney Bentall and many more of Canada’s top musicians came together to cover Spirit of the West’s Home for a Rest in honour and support of frontman John Mann and his battle with early-onset Alzheimer’s.

Performing and recording as part of a benefit in John’s honour at the Commodore Ballroom in November 2017, the resulting video and song sit at the helm of a GoFundMe campaign to assist the 55-year-old singer in his extensive care for the devastating degenerative disease. One-hundred per cent of the proceeds from the sales and streaming of the new release will go to the John Mann Trust Fund.

“We got it in the can in the can.” – Alan Doyle

“This song is a testament to the love that lives in the community of the Canadian Music Business,” shares Alan Doyle, who spearheaded the recording.

“I encourage everyone to enjoy and share this song that was made by so many people offering a hand to a friend who needs it. This is for John.”

Doyle and audio engineer Peter Green created a makeshift sound studio in the Commodore’s second-floor men’s washroom, shuttling musicians — which also included Spirit Kids, Barney & Dustin Bentall, Colin James, Craig Northey, Shari Ulrich, Jim Byrnes, Kendel Carson, Daniel Lapp, Cory Tetford, Shehab Illyas and Kris MacFarlane — into record.

“We did drape it nicely,” Doyle said. “We found a bunch of black drapes to put over the urinals and the like. We had Sarah McLachlan coming in there. I couldn’t ask Sarah to go to just any old men’s can to sing a song.We got it in the can in the can.”

Having raised more than $33,000 so far, the response has been a heartfelt, impassioned tribute to the Canadian musical icon.

Industry peers beyond musicians are lending their support as well.

“My very first gig as a lighting designer was Spirit of the West at the Empress six years ago,” shares Kyle Gilmar.

“Thanks for letting the new guy have a shot.”

WATCH

The special recording of Home For A Rest, performed by: Jim Cuddy of Blue Rodeo, Sarah McLachlan, Alan Doyle, Ed Robertson of Barenaked Ladies, Spirit Kids’ Barney and Dustin Bentall, Colin James, Craig Northey and The Odds, Shari Ulrich, Jim Byrnes, Kendel Carson, Daniel Lapp, Spirit of the West with Cory Tetford, Shehab Illyas and Kris MacFarlane. Footage compiled by Shehab Illyas

Donate or share to support the care of John Mann here

Morning Star Staff

@VernonNews
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Arcade Fire, Jessie Reyez lead Juno nominees with four apiece
Next story
Lumby-directed performance hits Vernon

Just Posted

Firearm seized, charges pending in Coldstream standoff

Male suspect, 33, arrested peacefully after 15-hour standoff with police Monday

Snowmobiler rescued near Vernon

Search and Rescue locate lone male in Westside area south of Fintry

Province releases policy decisions on cannabis retail, driving laws

Minister of Public Safety Mike Farnworth announces proposed policies

Summerlanders express views about development

More than 80 people spoke out at six-hour public hearing on Banks Crescent proposal

Head-on crash injures two

Two vehicles collide on Highway 97B in Salmon Arm

The 49th annual Feather Fancier Show continues to draw a crowd

Birds of a feather….

Rachel Notley says Alberta to stop importing B.C. wine in pipeline feud

It’s the latest move in a growing dispute over the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion

MLA Report:Year in Review

The new year brings new hope and new opportunities to make memories with loved ones.

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Deadly earthquake strikes Taiwan

A deadly earthquake has killed two people and injured dozens of others in Taiwan

Blind Bay murder trial begins after seven years

Convicted murderer testifies against co-accused

Cold water craziness on Okanagan Lake

A Kelowna resident teams up with Her International to empower women through a winter lake dip

LETTER: Weaver fiddles while B.C.’s economic prospects burn

Skeena MLA warns of damage to B.C. investment from Green threats

Weapons seized from Kamloops home following shooting

A man was shot Saturday night in Kamloops

Most Read