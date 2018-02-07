Wise and witty leisure with Vernon Film Society

The Vernon Film Society will be screening its second film of the new year, Paolo Virzì’s The Leisure Seeker, Feb. 12.

Canadian acting legend Donald Sutherland and Academy Award winner Helen Mirren star in this wise and witty road movie based on the novel by Michael Zadoorian.

John (Sutherland) and Ella (Mirren) are spending their senior years under the close supervision of their adult children and an array of doctors and specialists. Seeking some independence and spontaneity in their lives, they hit the road in their 1978 RV for one last adventure.

Both are suffering serious health problems prompting their children to keep close tabs on them at all times. However, Ella refuses to let their problems keep her and John from one last experience of living their lives on their own terms.

The film brims with humour, affection, and more than a little satire. Featuring standout performances from both actors, the film unflinchingly chronicles the challenges that seniors can face while, at the same time, saluting the spirit that inspires these two to throw caution to the wind. It’s a road trip unlike any other.

“Italian filmmaker Paolo Virzì’s The Leisure Seeker takes a potentially hackneyed storyline on paper and turns it into something wonderfully moving with the help of two seasoned actors at the top of their game,” wrote Andrew Parker, Toronto Film Festival.

The Leisure Seeker will screen Feb. 12 at the Vernon Towne Cinema at the regular times of 5:15 and 7:45 p.m. Tickets are available one week ahead at the theatre and the Bean Scene Coffee House for $7. Cash only. Rated PG.