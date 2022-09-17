World-renowned dancers shake Vernon stage

The national award-winning Dakhká Khwáan Dancers and DJ Dash bring their unique fusion of traditional dance and electronic music to town.
Launching this season’s SPOTLIGHT Dance Series, the Vernon & District Performing Arts Centre Society brings the vibrant and energetic performance of Deconstruct/Reconstruct on Friday, Sept. 23 at 7:30 p.m.
The Dakhká Khwáan Dancers are a national award-winning Inland Tlingit dance group based out of Whitehorse, Yukon. Together with DJ Dash, they fuse traditional singing, dancing, drumming and storytelling with techno and hip-hop music and video to create vibrant multimedia performances, drawing influences from contemporary Indigenous artists, such as A Tribe Called Red. Their high-energy performances feature carved cedar animal masks, stunning traditional regalia, and floor-shaking bass and beats that carry the unique voices of the Dakhká Khwáan Dancers, right up to the present and into the future.
Dakhká Khwáan means People of the Inland in the Tlingit language. Originally from Carcross, Yukon, Dakhká Khwáan Dancers formed in 2007, by Marilyn Yadułtin Jensen, Dakhká Khwáan’s leader and founder. The group started with six members, but has grown to include about 30 people as well as a junior group. They focus on reclaiming their languages and traditional values through their inherent art form of singing, drumming, dancing, and storytelling, presenting their performances with the utmost respect to cultural protocol and with the highest form of artistic integrity. Members of the group originate from all of the Interior Tlingit Nations as well as other welcomed Nations from the Southern Yukon.
Together, they share their passion for expressing their identity through the arts.
For tickets call 250-549-SHOW (7469) or visit vdpac.ca.
