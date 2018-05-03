Jordie Taylor kicks Kyle Sebastian off the ring at the Invasion Championship Wrestling which took place Saturday at Vernon Recreation Centre in support of the Boys and Girls Club and North Okanagan Neurological Association. (Tobias Frederiksen/Morning Star)

Wrestlers play dirty tricks in Vernon

Danger Zone event supports local charities

It was a Danger Zone of tough fights and dirty tricks in Vernon last weekend.

Invasion Wrestling hosted the Saturday event at the Vernon Recreation Complex, which drew a crowd in support of the Boys and Girls Club and North Okanagan Neurological Association.

The event, which also took place in Rutland, not only provided entertainment but acts as a charity fundraiser.

Started in 2013, the wrestling cards have generated more than $100,000 in donations to local charity groups both in Kelowna and Vernon. Thanks to founders Mike Chisholm and Mike Rizzo.

Tough fights and dirty tricks. Fantastic Dork (Randy Hawkins) gets his hair pulled during the Invasion Championship Wrestling Saturday night at the Vernon Recreation Complex in support of the Boys and Girls Club and North Okanagan Neurological Association. (Tobias Frederiksen/Morning Star)

Federation checks in with exhibition

