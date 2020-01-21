Writer helps Vernon residents pen their memoirs

“I’ve had people confess that they’ve had a dream of writing their memoirs for 10, even 20+ years, without starting,” shares transformational memoir-writing instructor Janelle Hardy.

“It takes a lot of energy to suppress the thing you’re longing to do!”

Outline Your Memoir is a useful and productive workshop. In the space of two hours you’ll start to create a timeline of your life and identify themes and patterns to work with. This isn’t your typical memoir-writing workshop however.

“I get workshop participants to use ancient tales, like fairytales and myth, to help with the outlining process. It’s fun and delightful, I promise, so if you want to come, start thinking about a favourite, or particularly resonant – ancient tale,” instructs Hardy.

“But don’t worry if you can’t think of one, you can still do the workshop,” she reassures.

In this two-hour workshop you’ll go from not knowing where to start and not knowing what parts of your life you want to write about, to having a loose outline of your memoir, insight into the themes you’d like to explore, your life story timeline started and enthusiasm!

Register for your free spot in the workshop at www.caetani.org and then come to Caetani Cultural Centre’s Studio Gallery on Saturday, Jan. 25, 10 a.m.

For those interested in getting their writing and creative work more visible, you can also sign up for Hardy’s DIY Marketing workshop, same day, in the afternoon.

For more information visit https://www.caetani.org or contact the Caetani Centre at 250-275-1525.

