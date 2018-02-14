Writing workshops on offer at Caetani Centre

Emily Craven is participating in the Caetani Centre’s Self-Directed Residency Program.

As part of her residency, Craven is offering several one-day writing workshops through the centre.

Introduction to Social Media Marketing

Social media has taken over modern society and is solely responsible for most of the viral crazes and break-through artists and businesses of the last five years. One of the best free marketing tools in any business arsenal, it is amazing how many creatives and business people do not use it to its full potential. Social media can also suck up a lot of time if you aren’t wary. This workshop will teach you how to set up and run a dynamic social media platform, without having it take over your life and your relaxation time. Introduction to Social Media Marketing runs at the Caetani Centre Studio Gallery Feb. 20, 6-8 p.m. Cost is $50 per student.

Plotting Your Novel

Are you keen to write your first, or next, novel? Writing a novel from beginning to end can be a mammoth task. You need to seriously think about how you’re going to manage that in a practical sense. In this course, we are going to break down several ways you can plot your novel, depending on your personality, with the help of the award-winning author of six books, Craven. Give yourself the best chance of writing those heart felt words, The End. Plotting Your Novel is Feb. 21, 6-9 p.m. at the Caetani Centre Studio Gallery. Cost is $60 per student.

Self-Publishing and Creating Your Own Print Books

Have you always wanted to hold a copy of your own book in your hand? With the rise of Print on Demand publishing, this is not only possible, but inexpensive. Learn in this workshop how to self-publish not only eBooks, but your own print books, and register them for worldwide distribution. Self-Publishing and Creating Your Own Print Books is Feb. 24, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Caetani Centre Studio Gallery. Cost is $130 per student.

Craven is an author, speaker, innovator and the publisher/CEO of the Story City GPS app, which allows participants to take part in a story set in the location they are standing.

She is the winner of the Brisbane City Council inaugural $25,000 Innovation Award for her Story City project, which creates real life choose-your-own-adventure stories around cities, and winner of the 2016 QLD Literary Award’s Young Writer and Publisher of the Year. Emily has spoken to teenagers, teachers, journalists and writers across Australia (keynotes, workshops and masterclasses) on writing, editing, eBooks, and digital/multi-media storytelling, and was the Digital Writer in Residence at Brisbane State High School in 2014-2015.

She writes young adult fiction, with her latest series, The Grand Adventures of Madeline Cain, written as though you are reading the main character’s Facebook page. She was previously the Digital Producer for if:book Australia (The Institute for the Future of the Book) and QLD Writers Centre and has been featured in Money Magazine, Channel 7’s The Great South East and in various newspaper publications for her writing projects.

The Self-Directed Residency Program at the Caetani Centre is open for applications. Open to emerging and established visual artists in any medium. Writers, musicians, curators, cultural researchers, musicians and performing artists are also welcome and encouraged to apply.

