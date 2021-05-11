Cloe Afton Papworth performs before a video camera to make her vocal entry for the First Virtual Shuswap Music Festival, held in April 2021. (R. Papworth photo)

Cloe Afton Papworth performs before a video camera to make her vocal entry for the First Virtual Shuswap Music Festival, held in April 2021. (R. Papworth photo)

Young Shuswap musicians hit record for virtual festival

Seven Shuswap Music Festival participants to compete at provincial level

A “virtual” festival has its advantages.

Primarily, everyone, including family from afar, can view online most of the 178 performances entered in this year’s 20th Shuswap Music Festival – the first in a virtual format.

Each performance, videoed and uploaded to YouTube, was forwarded to the adjudicators for individualized comment and critique. Performances in strings, piano and vocal are now available until June 30 for public viewing at ShuswapFestival.com. In addition, the full list of awards and scholarships, totalling $4,915, is posted online.

Missing from the video lineup are the school bands. Performance and adjudication are occurring live at the schools. Final results of this competition and the announcement of the SASCU Band Awards totalling $500 will occur later in May.

Although reduced in size to meet COVID-19 restrictions, the festival continues to attract a high calibre of contestants. Adjudicators selected all festival winners. Autumn Sunderland won Best of the Fest in Strings. Teslyn Bates, who is currently working on her ARCT, won Best of the Fest in Piano as well as the Klein Family Award that supports further music study at an advanced level. Cloe Afton Papworth won both the Best of the Fest in Vocal and The Mary Fowler Memorial Scholarship that recognizes excellence in vocal performance. Hilary Vukadinovic, pianist, won the Blair Borden Memorial Award. Blair Borden, a former teacher and founding member of the Shuswap District Arts Council, wished to support musicians in pursuing an education in music.

Read more: Annual Shuswap Music Festival in Salmon Arm goes virtual

Read more: Virtual Salmon Arm Roots and Blues returns for 2021

What was it like to compete virtually? When asked, Cloe Afton Papworth responded, “I’m thankful for technology and what we are able to do. But in live performances, when you are in the same room watching others perform, you share a connection and feel the energy, the nerves. It’s exciting!”

Although glad that a virtual festival could be held this year, Papworth missed seeing all the parents and friends at the sessions and Gala concert.

“The Shuswap Music Festival enables one to be a part of something bigger, something done in the community… and have the community attend and connect with you, said Papworth, who graduated from high school in 2020 and plans to study Classical Voice at Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah.

The adjudicators recommended seven students from amongst the Festival participants to compete at the virtual provincial BC Performing Arts Festival, June 1-5. They are: Teslyn Bates (Piano-Intermediate); Autumn Sunderland (Strings-Junior A); Evje Knutson (Vocal-Junior Classical); Saige Dubyna (Vocal-Intermediate Classical); Etoile Brown (Vocal- Junior Musical Theatre); Eysten Martin (Vocal-Intermediate Musical Theatre); and Cloe Afton Papworth (Vocal-Senior Musical Theatre).

Next year, hopefully, a post-Pandemic Festival will include the return of live performances, ensembles, choirs and a celebratory Gala concert for friends, family and the community.

For more information, visit ShuswapFestival.com and follow the fest on Facebook.

Submitted

lachlan@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

MusicSalmon Arm

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Lloyd Price, singer and early rock influence, dies at 88
Next story
VIDEO: Vernon choir steers around COVID with ‘carbershop’ twist

Just Posted

The Baxter Bridge at the north end of Trinity Valley Road east of Enderby will undergo some followup work in May after being closed in the fall of 2020 for structural repairs. The work will result in some part-time closures of the bridge to road traffic. (Morning Star - file photo)
Followup work slated for bridge east of Enderby

Baxter Bridge to undergo four or possibly five days of work in mid-May

The Roxy Cafe has extended its patio into its parking spaces in order to keep dining options open during the latest pandemic health restrictions. (Downtown Vernon Association photo)
Consultation curbs downtown Vernon road closure

Closing ‘Main Street’ may not happen this summer

National Police Week runs May 9-15, 2021, and Vernon North Okanagan RCMP will be highlighting some of its great work on its social media platforms to celebrate its relationships with community groups and stakeholders. (Contribtued)
Collaboration crucial in police work: Vernon Mounties

National Police Week is a public awareness campaign encouraging new and strengthened connections

(Pixabay photo)
Morning Start: Sharks have been around longer than trees

Your morning start for Tuesday, May 11, 2021

BC Coroners Service logo, no date, stock photo
Police probe Lake Country man’s sudden death on parkway

Pelmewash Parkway was partially closed yesterday while RCMP, Coroners investigated

Members of the Vernon Kalamalka Chorus sing in their cars, tuned into the radio, under the direction of Debbie Parmenter. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
VIDEO: Vernon choir steers around COVID with ‘carbershop’ twist

Singers find a unique way to practice during pandemic restrictions

David and Julie Kaplan with their children Estelle and Justin. (Special to The News)
COVID-19 border closure stops B.C. family’s cross-country move

Maple Ridge couple, two kids, turned away at New Brunswick border

The majority of city council votes in favour of this design for a new Salmon Arm flag on Monday, May 10, 2021. (City of Salmon Arm image)
Majority of council salutes new flag for Salmon Arm

Two councillors raise concerns about logo being too corporate for a flag

Penticton Search and Rescue had to deploy its helicopter and high angle rescue team to evacuate an injured climber out of Skaha Bluffs Monday. (Mike Biden photo)
Injured climber helicoptered to rescue at Penticton’s Skaha Bluffs

This is the 7th rescue in a week for Penticton’s Search and Rescue

A statement posted at the front doors of Kelowna’s Taco Time, informing customers that the business is closing on May 11. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News)
Final Taco Tuesday for Kelowna’s Taco Time

After 40 years of tacos, the fast-food restaurant has had its lease terminated and is shuttering its doors for good

Salmon Arm RCMP detachment. (File photo)
Salmon Arm RCMP help resolve sibling dispute that led to property damage by loader

Police say brothers’ argument was over money owed

Cloe Afton Papworth performs before a video camera to make her vocal entry for the First Virtual Shuswap Music Festival, held in April 2021. (R. Papworth photo)
Young Shuswap musicians hit record for virtual festival

Seven Shuswap Music Festival participants to compete at provincial level

Penticton Search and Rescue had to deploy its helicopter and high angle rescue team to evacuate an injured climber out of Skaha Bluffs Monday. (Mike Biden photo)
Injured climber helicoptered to rescue at Penticton’s Skaha Bluffs

This is the 7th rescue in a week for Penticton’s Search and Rescue

Kelowna Rockets forward Steel Quiring plays the puck against Kamloops Blazers forward Matthew Seminoff at Kelowna’s Prospera Place on Monday, May 11. (Contributed)
Kelowna Rockets burned in 10-2 loss to Kamloop Blazers

The Rockets gave up five power-play goals and were unsuccessful in their two power-play attempts

Most Read