Old Dominion headlined a country night at the South Okanagan Events Centre on Feb. 11 with opening acts Cold Creek Country and Washboard Union. Jennifer Smith/Black Press

Your reviews: Old Dominion, Washboard Union and Cold Creek Country at the SOEC

Photos and reviews from fans in Penticton at the Old Dominion concert

Old Dominion rolled into Penticton to the South Okanagan Events Centre stage on Sunday evening with opening acts Washboard Union and Cold Creek Country.

Here are some reviews, videos and photos from social media posts:

@olddominionmusic #hotelkey @stormewarren #soec #penticton

A post shared by Niki Connor (@eachjourney) on

#olddominion

A post shared by Matt (@midrise) on

 

Washboard Union, one of the opening acts for Old Dominion, at the South Okanagan Events Centre in Penticton on Feb. 11. Jennifer Smith/Black Press

Salmon Arm author takes readers to the jungle

