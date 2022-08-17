Jenn Britton

Youth choirs tuning up for Vernon

There will be a study and performance choir for children 10-14

Get those vocal chords warmed up – Vernon’s Terry Logan and Jenn Britton are bringing back youth choirs.

“There hasn’t been a local youth community choir since I conducted the Chantant Youth Ensemble which ended about 10 years ago,” Logan said. “Jenn and I feel it is important to bring opportunities to sing good choral music to young people as well as performing with professional instrumentalists. We both have been involved in choirs most of our lives and know what a wonderful, enriching experience it is.”

Logan and Britton will direct Hope Sings, an auditioned study and performance choir for youth ages 10 to 14, with auditions Aug. 22.

For the kids looking for something less formal, Angela Sommer will be directing the Bumblebees class for five to nine year olds and the Fire and Ice class for 10 to 16 year olds. There is no audition required.

“Choirs have always been a place for me where we can sing and laugh together. From early childhood to adults, singing gives us joy,” Sommer commented. “Choir members learn to listen to one another and develop rhythm, pitch, timing and team work. It is fun to have other music friends. Some of my best memories as a music teacher are the fun times we had as choir groups going into the community and sing for others at events. I truly believe that everyone can sing and a choir is the perfect place to explore that for all age groups.”

Rehersals will be held Mondays and Fridays.

Tuition fees are $45 per semester, due in part to sponsorship from the Regional District of North Okanagan.

Learn more or register at vernonyouthchoirs.ca.

Terry Logan

Angela Sommer

