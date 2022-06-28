Youth ready to rock, and act, at upcoming Vernon arts camps

2020 RAWK Camp Students on Stage at the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre. (Contributed)

North Okanagan youth are about to live their dreams of becoming rock stars and unleashing their inner jungle child this July.

The Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre (VDPAC) hosts two camps this summer: RAWK Camp with Speed Control July 5-7 and Missoula Children’s Theatre Musical Theatre Camp July 18-22 with a final performance of The Jungle Book on July 23.

“RAWK Camp and Missoula Children’s Theatre are both very special events for our community,” said Erin Kennedy, VDPAC Society artistic director. “Whether they’re learning what it means to be a band with the Yukon’s top rockers or joining one of the world’s largest touring children’s theatres on stage, Vernon students will have their moment in the spotlight.”

RAWK Camp with Speed Control takes students ages eight and up from rock rookies to rock stars in only three days. The camp is split into two sessions based on age, with younger students in the morning session and older students in the afternoon session.

Students learn to shred on guitar, drums, bass, keyboards and vocals, and form rock bands to perform a short set in the final RAWK showcase. All skill levels are welcome from beginner to advanced and instruments are provided.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Speed Control back to the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre,” said Kennedy. “It’s incredible to see how much students grow over the three-day camp.”

Starting July 18, Montana’s Missoula Children’s Theatre will bring Rudyard Kipling’s classic The Jungle Book to life. The week-long camp runs from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. daily with roles for students from grades 1 – 12. All skill and experience levels are welcome.

For more than 40 years, the Missoula Children’s Theatre has visited communities from Montana to Japan. The tour team arrives in town with its set, lights, costumes, props and make-up. All that’s left is to find the cast and bring children’s classic stories and fairy tales to life.

Over five days, students will participate in a fun audition, receive their roles and rehearse the production before the final performances July 23 at 3:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.

“Days of action-packed fun, laughter, music and expressions are what Missoula Children’s Theatre camps are all about,” said Kennedy. “Get ready to feel the excitement of developing theatre skills, meeting new friends who share your passion for theatre, and the thrill of performing in front of friends and family.”

Registration for RAWK Camp with Speed Control is $50 including all fees and taxes. Missoula Children’s Theatre Musical Theatre Camp is $130 plus $12 per ticket to the final performance of The Jungle Book. To learn more or register your child, call 250-549-SHOW (7469) or visit ticketseller.ca.

