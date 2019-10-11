Advance polls open in Greater Vernon through Thanksgiving weekend

Casting a ballot early is something to be ‘thankful for’ this holiday weekend

Advance polling stations open their doors today at 9 a.m. across the country and for the next four days, voters can beat the mad dash of election day on Oct. 21 by casting their ballot early.

Advance polling stations are open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. until Oct. 14.

Polling stations serving the Greater Vernon area are as follows:

Regional District of North Okanagan – 9848 Aberdeen Rd., Coldstream

Schubert Centre – 3505 30th Ave., Vernon

Greater Vernon Recreation – 3310 37th Ave., Vernon

Odd Fellows Hall – 3005 Wood Ave., Armstrong

White Valley Community Centre – 2250 Shields, Lumby

Enderby and District Senior Citizens Centre – 1101 George, Enderby

Falkland Seniors Centre – 5706 Hwy. 97A, Falkland

Elections Canada Office – 4611 23rd Street, Suite B

In the northern regions of the riding? Advance ballots can be cast here:

5th Avenue Seniors Centre – 170 5 Ave. SE, Salmon Arm

Sunnybrae Seniors Centre – 3585 Sunnybrae Canoe Point Rd., Sunnybrae

Sicamous Senior Centre – 1090 Shuswap Ave., Sicamous

Scotch Creek Lee Creek Firehall – 3852 Squilax-Anglemont Rd., Scotch Creek

Chase Creekside Seniors Centre – 542 Shuswap Ave. SE, Chase

To vote in the election you will need to show a primary piece of identification such as a drivers licence, or two secondary forms of identification where both documents show your name with least one of also showing your current address. If you do not have the required identification, you can have another registered voter vouch for you if he or she is assigned to the same polling station.

To know exactly which polling station you can vote at, go to the Election Canada website.

