Advance polls open in Greater Vernon through Thanksgiving weekend

Casting a ballot early is something to be ‘thankful for’ this holiday weekend

Advance polling stations open their doors today at 9 a.m. across the country and for the next four days, voters can beat the mad dash of election day on Oct. 21 by casting their ballot early.

Advance polling stations are open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. until Oct. 14.

Polling stations serving the Greater Vernon area are as follows:

  • Regional District of North Okanagan – 9848 Aberdeen Rd., Coldstream
  • Schubert Centre – 3505 30th Ave., Vernon
  • Greater Vernon Recreation – 3310 37th Ave., Vernon
  • Odd Fellows Hall – 3005 Wood Ave., Armstrong
  • White Valley Community Centre – 2250 Shields, Lumby
  • Enderby and District Senior Citizens Centre – 1101 George, Enderby
  • Falkland Seniors Centre – 5706 Hwy. 97A, Falkland
  • Elections Canada Office – 4611 23rd Street, Suite B

READ MORE: North Okanagan students to host candidate forum

READ MORE: North Okanagan – Shuswap candidates talk climate action, pipelines at Vernon forum

In the northern regions of the riding? Advance ballots can be cast here:

  • 5th Avenue Seniors Centre – 170 5 Ave. SE, Salmon Arm
  • Sunnybrae Seniors Centre – 3585 Sunnybrae Canoe Point Rd., Sunnybrae
  • Sicamous Senior Centre – 1090 Shuswap Ave., Sicamous
  • Scotch Creek Lee Creek Firehall – 3852 Squilax-Anglemont Rd., Scotch Creek
  • Chase Creekside Seniors Centre – 542 Shuswap Ave. SE, Chase

To vote in the election you will need to show a primary piece of identification such as a drivers licence, or two secondary forms of identification where both documents show your name with least one of also showing your current address. If you do not have the required identification, you can have another registered voter vouch for you if he or she is assigned to the same polling station.

To know exactly which polling station you can vote at, go to the Election Canada website.

READ MORE: Lumby looking overseas to find doctors

@caitleerach
Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Federal leaders face off in final debate of the election campaign

Just Posted

Lumby looking overseas to find doctors

Doctor shortages felt countrywide, but rural areas hardest hit

Vernon sani-dump closing for season

The dump located on 31 Street between 39 Avenue and 37 Avenue will close Oct. 16

PHOTOS: Armstrong Demolition Derby returns with a bang

Popular, anticipated event goes Sunday at the IPE Grounds

North Okanagan students to host candidate forum

Event is open to the public Tuesday, 6 p.m. Kalamalka campus of Okanagan College

Vintage car club donates tools to Vernon Secondary

North Okanagan Vintage Car Club’s gift benefits current and future students: teacher

Election 2019: Kyle Delfing – PPC candidate for North Okanagan-Shuswap

Kyle Delfing is running for the People’s Party of Canada in the North Okanagan-Shuswap riding

Final debate behind them, federal leaders begin sprints to Oct. 21 voting day

The final stretch in the federal election campaign has begun

Morning start: Did you know a “Buttload” could actually refer to a real weight measurement?

Your morning start: Fun fact, weather, and video of the day

Unemployment rate down after country adds 54,000 jobs in September, StatCan says

Report says 70,000 of the new jobs were full-time, as the number of part-time workers declined

Zero-tolerance policies aimed at stopping bullying not working, say experts

The past few decades have seen innumerable efforts to tackle the issue

UPDATE: Shuswap vehicle crash shuts down Highway 1 both ways

The crash occurred between White Creek Frtg. and Ford Rd., north of Tappen, just after 6 a.m.

Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola candidates present platforms at forum in Summerland

Six candidates offer views on taxation, spending, energy and trade

Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola candidates discuss issues

Candidates in upcoming federal election answer questions about needs of the riding

Against All Odds: Penticton resident looks back at receiving three kidneys in 32 years

David Folstad received his third successful kidney transplant in Vancouver in April

Most Read