UPDATE: CP declares Conservative win in North Okanagan-Shuswap

Mel Arnold maintains strong lead in riding

UPDATE, OCT. 21, 8:50 p.m.

With a lead of more than 5,000 votes, the North Okanagan-Shuswap riding is expected to go to Conservative Party candidate Mel Arnold.

With approximately 40 per cent of North Okanagan Shuswap polls having reported in, Canadian Press has given the riding to Arnold for what will be his second term as MP.

As of 8:44 p.m., Arnold had 10,174 votes, followed by Liberal candidate Cindy Derkaz with 4,857 votes. NDP candidate Harwinder Sandhu and Green candidate Marc Reinarz were following with 3,601 votes and 2,425 votes.

“I’m not even looking at the polls, I just heard that (Arnold projected win),” commented Sandhu. “I think its very early to say. Lets wait until all the polls come in.”

UPDATE

While Conservative candidate Mel Arnold maintains a comfortable lead in the North Okanagan-Shuswap, the federal Liberals are being projected to win a minority government.

According to Elections Canada, with results reported from more than 50 per cent of ridings, the Liberals are leading with 158 elected, followed by the Conservatives with 119.

“The Liberals have a strong contingent and I’m sure we could make it work to have a Liberal-led government,” North Okanagan-Shuswap candidate Cindy Derkaz on a possible minority Liberal government.

Meanwhile, Arnold is leading the riding with 46.7 per cent of the vote and 60 of 286 polls reporting.

The benefit of a Liberal minority government for Green candidate Marc Reinarz is that the Conservatives won’t be in power.

“I think that is a vote against youth and against the future of the planet,” said Reinarz, adding if his party can’t win, he’s glad the Liberals have at least some intention of battling climate change.

ORIGINAL STORY

North Okanagan-Shuswap candidates are anxiously watching as riding results begin to roll out.

Conservative candidate Mel Arnold is currently leading in the riding, with ten of 286 polls reporting, at 46.3 per cent of the vote. He declined commenting until party leader Andrew Scheer gives his speech.

Green candidate Marc Reinarz and Liberal candidate Cindy Derkaz are trailing with 11.4 per cent and 25.3 per cent respectively.

“Everyone here, including family, had volunteered at some point,” said Derkaz of the dozen-plus supporters gathered at the Italian Kitchen for the election. Derkaz says she’s looking forward to watching the results, and so far the national results look “encouraging.”

NDP candidate Harwinder Sandhu has 15 per cent of the vote, while People’s Party candidate Kyle Delfing has two per cent.

“I think that the greatest win for tonight would be steering the conversation in the direction that many Canadians want,” said Delfing. “I’m not sure how many seats we would consider a success, but that would be the success right there.”

 

North Okanagan-Shuswap Liberal candidate Cindy Derkaz. (Caitlin Clow/Vernon Morning Star)

Mel Arnold and wife Linda are all smiles as he is currently leading in the riding with 45.9 per cent of the vote. (Photo submitted)

