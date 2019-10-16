Coalition talk at Okanagan College candidates forum

North Okanagan-Shuswap NDP candidate Harwinder Sandhu (from left), Green Party Marc Reinarz, Liberal Party Cindy Derkaz, People’s Party of Canada Kyle Delfing and Conservative candidate Mel Arnold attended an all-candidates forum at the Okanagan College on Oct. 15, 2019, hosted by the Vernon Students’ Association. (Caitlin Clow - Vernon Morning Star)

Creating an affordable and prosperous Canada through sustainable job creation, an educated workforce with minimal, or zero student debt, who is able to tackle the climate crisis was the portrait painted by the North Okanagan-Shuswap candidates at Tuesday night’s all-candidate forum hosted by the Vernon Students’ Association.

The small but engaged audience of around 50 listened on as the candidates discussed some of the issues that mattered most to the youth vote that dominated the Okanagan College auditorium.

Climate change action was a prominent topic of discussion with candidates touching on the need for policy, open dialogue, education and collaboration in the fight. The idea of forming a coalition government, however, was a bit more challenging to agree on.

The idea of a coalition government has trickled down from federal party leaders as the neck-and-neck race between the Liberals and Conservatives gets tighter after NDP leader Jagmeet Singh announced with eight days before election day he would “absolutely” work with the other parties on a coalition government.

“We’re not going to support a Conservative government,” Singh said. “We’re going to fight a Conservative government, we’re going to fight it all the way. We’re ready to do whatever it takes.”

Conservative candidate and incumbent Member of Parliament Mel Arnold said forming a coalition government before knowing the outcome is “not correct,” but the Conservatives have made achievements in a minority government before.

“A solid or a rigid coalition may not be the best way to move forward because of the commitments one party made to its membership would overflow into the commitments another party made to its membership,” Arnold said. “But finding the best way to move forward, with the consensus from the other parties, is the best way to go.”

People’s Party of Canada candidate Kyle Delfing acknowledged forming a co-operative government is sometimes necessary, but candidates speaking about intentions of forming a coalition government before votes have been cast is something he said he considers to be disrespectful.

“I wouldn’t say who we’d have a coalition with, if we would have a coalition, until the 22nd, just out of respect to the voters who want to vote for our party and see a majority mandate,” he said.

“We should wait and see what the voters determine on October 21,” Liberal candidate Cindy Derkaz said. “They’re the ones that will determine what will happen on October 22.”

Green Party candidate Marc Reinarz leaned on his international upbringing and experience with coalition governments in Europe while answering this question noting proportional representation is the best way to ensure all voters’ interests are being spoken for.

“First across the post is looked abroad as a joke,” Reinarz said. “A coalition is a healthy result of a healthy government.”

“It’s democracy à la carte,” he added.

NDP candidate Harwinder Sandhu said all parties are looking to better the lives of Canadians and she said she believes she wouldn’t have an issue with collaborating with other political parties in achieving that.

“It was a Liberal and NDP minority government when we got universal health care,” she said. “As Tommy Douglas said to Liberal PM at the time, ‘give me the universal health care and I’ll keep you in power.’ … We have never achieved similar accomplishments with a majority government.”

