Conservative candidate Tracy Gray wins Kelowna-Lake Country

The Canadian Press declared her the winner around 8:30 p.m.

Conservative candidate Tracy Gray has officially won the local election for Kelowna-Lake Country, according to the Canadian Press.

While election results continue to trickle in, she has enough support to beat Liberal incumbent Stephen Fuhr.

As of 10:45 p.m. Gray had 45.7 per cent of the popular vote ahead of Fuhr who had 32.7 per cent of the vote, according to 216 of 231 polls that have been counted.

“Tonight this is really about you and this is about the people of Kelowna-Lake Country,” said Gray, during her victory speech at the Ramada Hotel. “I just want to thank all of you for your support and dedication.”

During her speech she thanked her family, campaign team and her volunteers. She also took time to thank Fuhr for his hard work over the past four years and the other candidates who ran for election.

Fuhr, who was flanked by his wife, graciously accepted his defeat during a concession speech at BNA Brewery Co. around 9:45 p.m.

“Obviously this isn’t the way I wanted it to end,” said Fuhr. “The good news is I started the journey with 40 friends and I have a lot more of them now and we have a Liberal government at the end of the day.”

He also took time to thank his volunteers and staff as well as Gray on her victory.

“To the MP elect, congratulations,” said Fuhr, fighting back tears as he encouraged her to hold onto his staff as he did when he won in 2015.

NDP candidate Justin Kulik sits in third with 12.1 per cent of the popular vote, while Green Party candidate Travis Ashley has 7.4 per cent.

Kulik said he was proud of the campaign he ran and tried calling Gray’s office to congratulate her.

“It’s not the result we wanted of course, but I’m proud of the campaign we ran,” said Kulik. “This isn’t the end of the fight.”

READ MORE: Conservative Dan Albas wins Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola

READ MORE: LIVE MAP: Results in Canada’s 2019 federal election

PPC candidate John Barr garnered nearly two per cent, while two independent candidates, Daniel Joseph and Silverado Socrates, all have less than one per cent of the popular vote in the riding.

More to come.

