Conservative Dan Albas wins Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola

UPDATE: 10:10 p.m.

With more than 48 per cent of the vote Conservative Dan Albas has once again won the Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola riding.

This is the third time Albas has been elected to the House of Commons. He was first elected in 2011 and re-elected in 2015.

In second sits Liberal Mary Ann Murphy with more than 24 per cent of the vote. Trailing behind Murphy is NDP candidate Joan Phillip with just over 17 per cent of the vote. Robert Mellalieu of the Green party, PPC candidate Allan Duncan and Libertarian Jesse Regier follow respectively.

From Wings pub in West Kelowna, Albas thanked everyone from the voters to the volunteers that gave their time to every campaign not just his own during the 2019 federal election.

“The candidates we had worked very hard at all forums to show what they could do for the country and all felt very passionate about it,” he said. “Ultimately Canadians and the voters of the Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola had their say and they said they wanted to see me return to parliament, that I am accessible and accountable to them.”

Overall looking at the minority Liberal government, Albas said he believes voters are never wrong.

“They have called for a weakened hopefully somewhat chasten prime minister and it is a rebuke for his policies and his divisive politics,” explained Albas. “But, also this calls for a stronger Conservative opposition. So, we have a greater voice on things that matter.”

Albas acknowledged his counterpart Conservative Tracy Gray who took the win in the Kelowna-Lake Country riding.

“It’s not surprising, she put in the time and she is a community champion,” Albas said of Gray’s win.

Going forward Albas said he will continue to advocate for agreement with the Americans on softwood lumber as well as pushing the Liberal government to come to the table with the B.C. provincial government to address the lumber concerns.

“There are a lot of communities affected by the lumber issues right now and that is important,” said Albas. “Also important is protecting Lake Okanagan and working with Mel Arnold with his experience with Fisheries and Oceans.”

———-

UPDATE: 9: 23 p.m.

NDP candidate Joan Phillip acknowledged Albas’ win before all the votes were counted on Monday night.

“I have always said that it takes more than one kick at the can,” she said. “I would be missed if I didn’t take another run (at an election) again. I’m committed to ensuring that people rise, not just the one percent.”

Murphy trailed behind Albas with just over 24 per cent of the vote, while Phillip came in third with more than 17 per cent of the vote.

Liberal Mary Ann Murphy trailed behind Albas in second place and despite the loss, she remained upbeat and proud of her campaign.

“I had a very skilled team and I probably knocked on about 10,000 doors,” she said. “We fell really comfortable that we couldn’t have done more, we feel really comfortable we talked about the issues identified by the people even though it was hard to get around this riding, but we tried our very best.”

Murphy believes there is a clear east-west divide in the seats of the House of Commons following this election.

“In the east, it’s pretty red and in the west, it’s pretty blue,” explained Murphy. “I think we have to look at why this divide might be and the perspective and what is the best way forward.”

Speaking to the Liberal minority, Murphy said Justin Trudeau lost a couple of very good Ministers such as Ralph Goodale in the Regina-Wascana riding in Saskatchewan.

————-

UPDATE: 8:30 p.m.

The Canadian Press is declaring Conservative candidate Dan Albas the winner of the Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola riding once again.

Votes are still being tallied across the riding with Liberal Mary Ann Murphy currently in second behind Albas and NDP Joan Phillip in third position.

—————

UPDATE: 8:21 p.m.

Of 227 polls in the Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola riding seven are counted.

Conservative Dan Albas has the lead with more than 47 per cent with 684 votes.

Liberal Mary Ann Murphy trails behind Albas with just over 24 per cent with 354 votes. Green candidate Robert Mellalieu has just over 8 per cent with 126 votes.

NDP candidate Joan Phillip has just over 16 per cent with 236 votes.

A sea of orange balloons decorate Phillip’s party headquarters with a few dozen supporters in tow.

Phillip said she feels optimistic after a lot of door knocking and debates, which she feels helped to win over people’s hearts and minds.

“We have a holistic plan that will touch everyone’s lives. We know it wouldn’t be easy, Albas is not far ahead. If elected, fighting climate change would be a huge priority for me. We also want to hold the government accountable to make mental health care, dental services, and prescriptions services to become universally covered across the country,” she said.

—————

UPDATE: 7:55 p.m.

The results are starting to trickle in for the Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola riding.

Conservative candidates Dan Albas is in the lead with just over 43 per cent and 103 votes. Liberal Mary Ann Murphy has 47 votes and just over 19 per cent. NDP candidate Joan Phillip sits at 62 votes with just over 25 per cent of the vote, creeping ahead of Murphy.

Green candidate Robert Mellalieu has 39 votes and just over 7 per cent. While PPC candidate Allan Duncan has 13 votes and 2.5 per cent.

Supporters for Murphy are also starting to arrive at 19 Okanagan Grill to cheer on the Liberal candidate.

“I really admire her for taking this opportunity to run in this riding. She has so much to offer,” said Liberal supporter Agnes Walden.

While Murphy’s brother Paul who has helped on the campaign trail said people have been very engaging during this election.

—————-

Original:

As the polls close across B.C. candidates prepared to watch the results roll in.

There currently looks to be a dead heat in British Columbia the Liberals, Conservatives and the NDP led by Jagmeet Singh.

For the Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola riding candidates have mostly gathered in West Kelowna with supporters to see what will happen in the 43rd election.

Conservative Candidate Dan Albas is hosting his party at Wings pub in West Kelowna where supporters are showing up early to cheer Albas on.

One woman who is eagerly watching the results said she is praying for a majority Conservative leadership.

Supporter Terry Parsons defended former Conservative Prime Minister Stephen Harper saying Canada was in a better position under his leadership.

He said he doesn’t agree with everything Conservative Andrew Scheer did on campaign trail, but feels Scheer is a down to earth guy who understands Canadians better. Parsons wants Canada to take some out of foreign aid money and instead invest it in spending for seniors and veterans.

Mary Ann Murphy is hosting her party at 19 Okanagan Grill in West Kelowna.

Travis Ashley from the Kelowna-Lake Country riding is joining Robert Mellalieu at his campaign office in West Kelowna.

Ashley told the Capital News that if the Greens get between 10 and 12 per cent of the vote, then that is the equivalent to three million people voting for the party.

“The more people who vote for the Green, the more movement for humanity. That’s says a lot. It’s all about holding the government to account,” said Ashley the Kelowna Lake Country Green Party Candidate.

“I’m very bouyied about the result. We’re coming in close second. Our popular vote seems to have gone up,” added Robert Mellalieu.

About 14 people gathered with Mellalieu and Ashley in West Kelowna.

NDP candidate Joan Phillip is hosting a party at 102B-1979 Old Okanagan Highway in West Kelowna.

It’s unclear where PPC candidate Allan Duncan will be.

