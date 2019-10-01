Conservatives leading in North Okanagan-Shuswap riding: 338Canada poll

The Conservative Party is leading the pack in north Okanagan

The North Okanagan-Shuswap riding will likely remain blue, according to 338Canada’s projections, which was updated Tuesday (Oct. 1).

The project created by Philippe J. Fournier, a political contributor to L’actualité and Maclean’s, said the North Okanagan-Shuswap riding is a “safe” bet for incumbent MP Mel Arnold and the Conservative Party of Canada with the popular vote projected at 41.3 per cent if the vote was held today.

Cindy Derkas and the Liberals are currently trailing with 21.4 per cent according to public opinion polls, while the Green Party’s Marc Reinarz and New Democratic Party’s Harwinder Sandhu come in a close third at 17.4 and 16.3 per cent respectively. The People’s Party of Canada candidate Kyle Delfing is projected to win 3.2 per cent of the popular vote.

Further to the west, Kelowna-Lake Country is likely to follow suit and swing from a Liberal-held riding to a Conservative riding with current polls projecting 42.1 per cent of voters would cast a ballot for Conservative candidate Tracy Gray if the vote were held today.

British Columbia as a whole appears to be leaning towards the Conservatives with 31.9 per cent of the popular vote, however, that’s only four percentage points ahead of the Liberals at 27.4 per cent.

The NDP and Greens are tied with 18 per cent of the projected provincial vote — with most of the Green’s support coming from Vancouver Island. The PPC sits at the bottom with a 3.3 per cent of the projected popular vote.

Most Read