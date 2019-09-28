Ex-Conservative prime minister Stephen Harper makes Okanagan visit

Harper visited Conservative candidate Tracy Gray in Kelowna and spoke at the Level Up conference

Federal party candidates in the Okanagan were shown support by their party leaders from years’ past this week.

Stephen Harper, Canada’s prime minister from 2006 to 2015, visited with Kelowna-Lake Country Conservative candidate Tracy Gray. Harper was in town to speak at the Level Up leadership conference alongside former political leader Jean Chretien and local entrepreneur Lane Merrifield.

Harper, part of the Conservative party’s fundraising branch, was featured in a promotional video earlier this month supporting the party and party leader Andrew Scheer.

In the video, Harper echos the Conservatives’ campaign slogan.

“It’s important that we all get active because Canada is at a turning point. Right now, hard working families are getting by, but they’re not getting ahead.”

Some of Scheer’s biggest campaign promises has been the decrease in taxes.

Former prime minister Chretien visited with Liberal candidate Stephen Fuhr. Chretien commented on Fuhr’s hard work and progress in the Okanagan as well as the blackface, brownface scandal surrounding Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau.

While plenty of supporters and voters greeted Chretien into the city, Harper made less of a splash.

Kelowna conservatives, however, took to Gray’s social media to show their support.

“What a privilege to have Stephen Harper in the Okanagan,” reads one comment.

“Best PM this country has ever had,” reads another.

The local side of the election is heating up as it enters week four of the campaign, with other candidates Justin Kulik of the NDP, Travis Ashley of the Green Party, John Barr of the People’s Party, Darrin Fiddler of the Marijuana Party and independent Daniel Joseph continuing to campaign.

Election day is Oct. 21

– with files from the Canadian Press

