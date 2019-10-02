Bloc Quebecois Leader Yves-Francois Blanchet makes an announcement in Montreal on Tuesday, September 24, 2019. Conservative Andrew Scheer, New Democrat Jagmeet Singh, and Yves-Francois Blanchet of the Bloc Quebecois will face off with Trudeau at 8 p.m. Eastern time, in a debate hosted by the private TVA television network and the Montreal newspaper Le Journal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

Four federal-party leaders gird for French-language debate tonight

The Liberals and Conservatives remain locked in a fight for first place

Four federal leaders will take the stage in Montreal on Wednesday for the first debate to feature Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau.

Conservative Andrew Scheer, New Democrat Jagmeet Singh, and Yves-Francois Blanchet of the Bloc Quebecois will face off with Trudeau at 8 p.m. Eastern time, in a debate hosted by the private TVA television network and the Montreal newspaper Le Journal.

With the leaders spending most of the day preparing, it fell to Scheer’s Quebec lieutenant Alain Rayes to kick off the 22nd day of this 40-day campaign with an event in Montreal, where he said the Conservatives would work with provinces and municipalities to clean up rivers.

Rayes did not offer any details but said the effort would include a focus on the St. Lawrence River, which served as a backdrop for his event and along which there are a number of seats considered up for grabs between Montreal and Quebec come Oct. 21.

Montreal dumped 8 billion litres of sewage into the St. Lawrence with federal government approval in November. The operation sparked public outrage even though the city said it had no choice because of needed repairs on its sewage system and insisted the dump would not affect fish or public health.

The Liberals were scheduled to hold their own announcement featuring cabinet minister Navdeep Bains in Toronto.

Trudeau was planning a visit later in the morning to a Montreal boxing gym for a photo op with trainer Ali Nestor in what has become a bit of a pre-debate tradition, while Singh is scheduled to go on a walkabout at a market, ostensibly to buy snacks for his preparation team.

The organizers didn’t invite Green Leader Elizabeth May or the People’s Party’s Maxime Bernier, both of whom are campaigning in and around their home ridings for the day.

Wednesdays’ debate is the first of three where Trudeau will take part, with two more next week organized by the new federal debate commission headed by former governor general David Johnston.

Trudeau didn’t attend a debate hosted by Maclean’s magazine and Citytv at the very outset of the campaign that’s now half over, and the organizers of a debate on foreign policy cancelled their event when Trudeau wouldn’t appear there, either.

All four of the leaders debating tonight will likely be hoping for moments that change the momentum of the campaign around its mid-point, with polls showing hardly any change in voters’ preferences since it began on Sept. 11.

The Liberals and Conservatives remain locked in a fight for first place, hovering around 33 per cent support nationally, but with the Liberals apparently having a small edge because so much Conservative support is concentrated in the Prairie provinces. A strong Liberal showing in Quebec, where polls show them with a small but consequential lead, could sustain the Liberals in power; a strong Conservative showing could sink them.

The New Democrats remain well back, slightly ahead of the Greens in most polls. Without May on the stage, Singh will have a chance to sell himself to Quebecers in the hope of starting a new “orange wave” in the province.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 2, 2019.

The Canadian Press

Previous story
Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola candidates discuss climate change

Just Posted

Vernon dancing stars raise $178,000 for hospice society

The 12th annual Dancing With the Vernon Stars featured eight teams and a sold-out audience

Armstrong cannabis producer sees successful first harvest

Lotus Ventures Inc. expects to produce around 165,000 grams of cannabis every month

B.C. authors capture the fear and drama of the 2017 wildfire season in new book

Chris Czajkowski and Fred Reid will hold an event for their book Oct. 9 at the Greater Vernon Musem

2 ‘transient’ men arrested after alleged assault on Kin Beach: Vernon RCMP

The men have since been released on condition to appear in court

Lane closures in effect in Vernon

Temporary closures on 48th Avenue as construction continues

VIDEO: Hong Kong police slammed as ‘trigger-happy’ after teen shot

More than 2,000 people crowded into an open-air stadium near Tsang’s school in protest

UBC investigating reports of women being drugged at fraternities

Tweet from professor about students being drugged went viral

Drivers’ working conditions, wheelchair access top concerns ahead of ride-hailing in B.C.

Research Co. poll found a number of concerns by B.C. residents don’t line up with regulator’s decisions

Stolen gold-plated golf clubs recovered in Lower Mainland arrest

Valued at $20,000, stolen from Pitt Meadows

Oysters, seafood festival coming to Okanagan shores

The Kelowna Seafood Celebration picks up where the Osoyoos Oyster Festival left off

VIDEO: New-look Vancouver Canucks confident heading into season opener

Wednesday will see the Canucks kick off their season in Edmonton

B.C. senior’s $368 ticket for cellphone in cupholder sparks debate

Woman had both hands on the wheel and was not using her phone

Man jailed who stole from vehicles in Salmon Arm

Judge issues 30-day sentence plus 12 months’ probation

Man accused in 2018 fire that destroyed Salmon Arm 7-Eleven to stand trial

Following submission of evidence in preliminary inquiry, judge rules case will go to trial

Most Read