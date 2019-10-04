Getting personal: Day 23 of federal campaign heats up

As Oct. 21 – election day – inches closer, here’s a look at what happened this week

From racist encounters to abortion debates to unknown citizenships, it’s been a busy week along the federal election campaign trail.

Losing track? Here’s a few highlights from the week:

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer says while he is personally pro-life, his party wouldn’t re-open the abortion debate if elected. Scheer made his views on abortion explicit a day after other leaders pushed him to clarify his stance on the issue at a French-language debate.

Meanwhile, Green Party Leader Elizabeth May said she is losing patience with Jagmeet Singh and accused the NDP leader of making false claims about her party, specifically surrounding stances on rights to abortions.

Singh talked about how comments about race can hurt a day after a man approached him in Montreal and suggested he cut off his turban to seem more Canadian.

And Justin Trudeau said a re-elected Liberal government would expand Canadians’ eligibility for medically assisted dying.

While Trudeau defended his carbon footprint in response to news he has been using two planes to travel around the country this campaign season, Scheer was questioned extensively by reporters after the Globe and Mail uncovered he holds dual American-Canadian citizenship through his father, who was born in the U.S.

ALSO READ: Scheer and Trudeau accuse each other of distracting from their records

On Friday, Singh is in Saskatoon expected to make an announcement on strengthening the public service sector. Trudeau is in Quebec City and Scheer is in Toronto. May is spending another day around her home riding in Greater Victoria. The schedule for People’s Party of Canada Leader Maxime Bernier has not been released.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
NDP calls out Okanagan Green candidates for views on abortion

Just Posted

Okanagan paddlers help rid Shuswap River of garbage

The seventh annual Shuswap River Cleanup Paddle took place on Sept. 29

Kindergartner’s 25-cent donation warms hearts of North Okanagan RCMP, firefighters

Crew members came to visit Kai McColl at his kindergarten class to thank him for his generosity

NDP calls out Okanagan Green candidates for views on abortion

“The bad old days of women dying in back-alley abortions must never return,” said Green Party Leader

Water off for nearly 200 Armstrong residents

Crews re-sealing culvert between Becker Street and Patterson Avenue; water expected back on tonight

Vernon firefighter’s job safe after city loses appeal

Labour relations board rules in favour of firefighters union, says city did not prove its case

Fashion Fridays: 9 fall trends that won’t break the bank

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Getting personal: Day 23 of federal campaign heats up

As Oct. 21 – election day – inches closer, here’s a look at what happened this week

VIDEO: Cyclists, bear OK after bruin chases them on North Vancouver trail

Brad Martyn caught the chain of events on his helmet-mounted video camera

Morning Start: World Teachers’ Day, Sputnik 1 and Okanagan fall weather

Your morning start for Friday, October 4

Salmon Arm’s Roy Sakaki named Hockey Canada Ambassador

Video celebrates the life and achievements of the Shuswap’s Mr. Hockey

High school volleyball rankings have Okanagan teams on the rise

Kelowna Secondary, Mt. Boucherie, George Elliot remain in top 5, Penticton moving up

Province opens supportive housing for homeless in Penticton

Multiple supportive housing projects were announced by BC Housing

Scheer and Trudeau accuse each other of distracting from their records

Next week the leaders have two more debates, these organized by the new federal debates commission

Suspects charged in Penticton shooting, police standoff

Josef Pavlik and Jesse Eldon Harry Mason are scheduled to appear in Penticton court on Oct. 7

Most Read