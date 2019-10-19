Hundreds turn out for Singh, NDP candidate rally in Penticton

Jagmeet Singh, the leader of the NDP, greeted a crowd of hundreds of people in Penticton at a rally for local candidate Richard Cannings. (Brennan Phillips - Western News)

Hundreds of Southern Interior residents turned up for the Jagmeet Singh rally in Penticton on Oct. 21, and the messaging was from the NDP leader was clear – he is ready to represent the nation’s middle class.

The event took place in the South Okanagan – West Kootenay riding to endorse local candidate and incumbent Richard Cannings. According to recent polls by 338Canada, the riding is in a dead heat between the NDP and the Conservative Party.

Joan Phillips, the NDP candidate in the Central Okanagan–Similkameen–Nicola riding, Justin Kulik, the NDP candidate in the Kelowna–Lake Country riding, and Harwinder Sandhu, the NDP candidate in North Okanagan – Shuswap riding were also in attendance on Saturday night.

“We’ve all been so amazed at how well Jagmeet is doing, not that I am amazed, but I am so glad that the country is finally seeing him for what he is,” said Cannings, speaking to Singh’s recent surge in popularity. “He stuck to our message that he is going to stand up for people, not for corporations. We’re standing up for people, for real action on climate change, for affordable housing, those are some of things that matter to people here.”

Phillips introduced Singh, warming up the crowd by comparing the party and herself to Robin Hood, by taking from the rich to distribute to the poor. And Singh carried this messaging throughout his speech as well.

He took aim at the “richest Canadians and mega corporations who need to start paying their fair share,” outlined his plan to make “meaningful reconciliation with the countries first people” and discussed the need for “real climate action.”

Singh also broke down the rhetoric that the choice in this election is between the Liberal Party and Conservative Party, saying these parties don’t own residents votes and they “can demand more from these parties because they don’t own this country.”

He finished by summarizing what his entire campaign has been about, stating he “chooses you” over the wealthy residents and big corporations.

