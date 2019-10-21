A voter heads into the Salmon Arm Secondary Jackson campus polling station on Monday, Oct. 21. (Cameron Thomson/Salmon Arm Observer)

On the minds of North Okanagan-Shuswap voters: Environment, economy, social services

Voters share motivations for casting their ballots in the 2019 federal election

With the results of the 2019 federal election mere hours away, voters in the North Okanagan-Shuswap riding shared what motivated them to cast their ballots.

Salmon Arm Secondary’s Jackson campus was the polling station for many returning voters and even some taking part in the democratic process for the first time.

First-time voters Ashlinn Karr and Kirsten Konge cast their ballots with the issue of climate change in the forefront of their minds.

“I’m huge for Green Party, always have been. They have plans; it’s not just ideas. I don’t know a lot about the local, I know more about the provincial and federal,” Karr said.

Returning voter Margret O’Brien said she changed her vote from last year and brought along her daughter, Caitlyn O’Brien to cast her first ballot.

“For us health care, is definitely something to keep in mind – we have an elderly parent. Young folks and business, the education system, those are all the big ones that I looked out for,” commented Margret.

Some voters identified with the politics of local candidates, others with the words of party leaders. For Brian May, the input of both the leader and individual candidates were equally important.

“Definitely a balance, party leader, party platform, party policies, but also the local candidate and how I felt they interacted with the public and what their opinions are,” May said.

The number of issues motivating voters varied widely among constituents, although themes of environmental protectionism and economic stability were prevalent.

“I think the environment is high on my list of concerns, but also I think having appropriate funding of social programs is also important so that we’re looking after the public but also in a financially responsible way,” May said.

To watch election results come in live on the Elections Canada website, The first results will be available shortly after 7:00 p.m.

