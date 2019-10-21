Polls now open in North Okanagan-Shuswap for Canada’s 2019 federal election

Which party will be chosen to form the next government?

A new federal government is expected to be named Monday night, as Canada’s 2019 general election gets underway.

The main parties vying for the 338 seats in the House of Commons are Justin Trudeau’s Liberals, Andrew Scheer’s Conservatives, Jagmeet Singh’s New Democrats, and Elizabeth May’s Greens. The People’s Party of Canada, under former high-profile Tory Maxime Bernier, is running for the first time.

Polls are open in British Columbia from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. local time.

To find out your local poll location, visit the Elections Canada website and type in your street address.

Who is running in the North Okanagan-Shuswap?

• Mel Arnold – Conservative Party of Canada

• Kyle Delfing – People’s Party of Canada

• Cindy Derkaz – Liberal Party of Canada

• Marc Reinarz – Green Party of Canada

• Harwinder Sandhu – New Democratic Party

Elections Canada offices in the riding are at the following locations: Salmon Arm, 171 Shuswap Street, Suite C; Vernon, 4611 23 Street, Suite B.

For Elections Canada’s FAQ page for questions like what kind of identification to bring, click here.

For all of our stories on the 2019 federal election, click here.

