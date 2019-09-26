(Black Press file photo)

Summerland to hold candidates forum on Oct. 10

Forum an opportunity for candidates to present platforms, answer questions

Candidates in the Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Merritt riding will present their platforms and answer questions at an all candidates forum on Oct. 10.

The forum is organized by the Summerland Chamber of Commerce.

There are six candidates in the riding for the upcoming federal election on Oct. 21.

David Hull, executive director of the Summerland Chamber, said the format will be similar to that used in last year’s candidate forum for the municipal election.

READ ALSO: Central Okanagan—Similkameen—Nicola riding is battleground for Conservative and Liberal candidates, experts say

READ ALSO: B.C. students empowered to ‘shift the vote’ this election

Each candidate will have the opportunity to present opening and closing statements.

The candidates will also be asked, at random, questions about various topics and issues.

Hull said the forum is an important way to show candidate and party positions on issues affecting voters and especially the business community.

“We’re absolutely impartial when it comes to the parties,” Hull said. “We want what’s good for business.”

Hull said it is important for eligible voters to cast their ballots in the election.

He said the freedom to vote is not given to people in all parts of the world. In Canada, however, some who are able to vote do not do so.

“It just amazes me the number of people who don’t vote,” he said.

In the last federal election held in 2015, voter turnout in Canada was 68.3 per cent, and in 2008, voter turnout was 58.8 per cent.

Hull said younger voters are often underrepresented at the polls, but if they participate in the election, they have the potential to bring about changes.

“If you want to change things, get out and vote,” he said.

The forum will be held at Centre Stage Theatre on Thursday, Oct. 10. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the forum will run from 7 to 10 p.m.

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
NDP will tackle ‘housing crisis’ with affordable housing and up to $5,000 in rental support

Just Posted

Vernon crews fixing water main break

This one is on Mission Hill on 30th Street between 15th and 18th Avenues

RCMP respond to car smashing incident at Vernon high school

The suspect was allegedly trying to break car windows in the student parking lot with a baton

Vernon hospital has ‘hectic’ morning after blackout

Modern technology, good team makes for smooth power outage procedures

Vernon honoured for climate, energy action

City wins honourable mention for Climate and Energy Action at UBCM convention

RCMP put brakes on notorious Hwy. 97 driver

‘Okanagan Bob’ slapped with licence suspension, hefty fines

‘We’ll keep him in our hearts’: Adventurous dog falls over cliff, dies on Vancouver Island

Nikki Bigger will leave the Cowichan Valley with a broken heart and without Frankie.

Central Okanagan Food Bank brings in 46,000 lbs in weekend drive

$1,000 was also raised for the bank’s 9th annual BC Thanksgiving Food Drive

Pathways, Kelowna mayor to announce October as Community Inclusion Month

Pathways Abilites Society provides work support for people with diverse abilities

New Rogers call centre bringing 350 jobs to Okanagan

The B.C.-wide customer solution centre will open in Kelowna summer 2020

Summerland to hold candidates forum on Oct. 10

Forum an opportunity for candidates to present platforms, answer questions

Vancouver mayor ‘disappointed’ with financial compensation for 2015 oil spill

The city received less than half of the amount claimed for the Marathassa spill in English Bay

Vancouver Island teacher honoured for action during fatal bus crash

Alberni teacher Mike Roberts played ‘critical role’ in bus crash between Port Alberni and Bamfield

RCMP seize over 500 cannabis plants worth $200,000 from Similkameen property

Mature cannabis plants were planted outside and in greenhouses

Communities seek reforms to B.C. wildfire, flood response

‘Stay and defend’ homeowners put risk on local government

Most Read