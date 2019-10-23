Trudeau: Climate and pipeline are priorities after election

Newly re-elected Trudeau wants to build the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion quickly

FILE - Pipeline pipes are seen at a Trans Mountain facility near Hope, B.C., Thurs., Aug. 22, 2019. A newly re-elected Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Wed., Oct. 23, 2019 that he wants to build the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion quickly. (Jonathan Hayward / The Canadian Press)

A newly re-elected Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canadians want him to fight climate change but that building an oil pipeline his government bought remains a priority.

While Trudeau’s Liberal Party took the most seats in Parliament in Monday’s elections, it lost its majority and will have to rely on opposition parties to get legislation passed. Trudeau ruled out a formal or informal coalition with the other parties, meaning he will move forward on an issue by issue basis.

Trudeau said at a news conference Wednesday that he wants to build the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion from Alberta’s oil sands to the Pacific Coast quickly. Environmental opposition and court challenges have stalled construction.

Alberta is increasingly angry over Trudeau’s inability to get it built.

Rob Gillies, The Associated Press

READ MORE: Trans Mountain gives contractors 30 days to get workers, supplies ready for pipeline

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Trudeau says new cabinet to be sworn in on Nov. 20, vows to work with opposition

Just Posted

Penalty trouble: North Okanagan Knights punished by league for icing ineligible player

The Knights have had four wins removed from their standings

Highway improvements to be discussed at Enderby open house

The open house will be held Wednesday, Oct. 23 from 5-7:30 p.m. at the Enderby Seniors Centre

Vernon hockey game to honour first responders, organizer

Puck drops on First Responders Appreciation Night Nov. 22

Composting survey now open to Vernon residents

Nearing the end of its pilot program, the City of Vernon is seeking input for future composting

Lorenzo’s Cafe has its last hurrah

The music venue east of Enderby is shutting down after 24 years, and plays its final show Oct. 26

Raptors Bling: NBA champions receive their rings in pre-game ceremony

There are over 650 diamonds — at a weight of 14 carats — in the 14-karat yellow gold ring

Surrey cop killer gets new parole conditions

Surrey RCMP Constable Roger Pierlet, 23, was shot dead on March 29, 1974

Former Kelowna Hells Angels associate could be deported, court rules

David Revell has lost his fight against deportation from Canada

Alcohol available onboard BC Ferries starting Thursday

Beer and wine sales begin at 11 a.m. on select Tsawwassen-Swartz Bay sailings

Impressive hometown win for Okanagan Marathon runner

Vik Bains celebrated his first-ever career win on his Kelowna home course on Oct. 20

Pumpkins, more than just a jack-o-lantern: UBCO chef

The festive Halloween vegetables are great for side dishes, soups and breads

Apex Volunteer Fire Brigade receives AED donation from Sheeprock Lodge Strata

The brigade is asking for more donations in order to offer medical responses

‘Find Trevor’: B.C. man’s dog leads searchers to rescue him after fall during hike

‘I’ve had lots of intelligent dogs, but Purple is in a class herself’

15 Canadian youths to sue Ottawa for not acting on climate change

They say young people will be more affected than other groups

Most Read