Vernon votes: ‘easiest thing I did today’

Voters in Vernon agree, it’s important to cast your ballot

There are only four more hours to cast a ballot in Canada’s 43rd federal election and the lineups around Vernon are moving swiftly.

Polling station staff at Clarence Fulton Secondary School said it’s been consistent, but they’re expecting things to pick up after 4 p.m. when many Vernonites are finishing their work day.

Rick and Dolly Alionis cast their ballots this afternoon in the BX and Rick’s message to eligible voters: “Vote.”

“If you don’t, depending on who you are for, you get what you get,” he said.

Dolly, 74, said she has made her mark in every election since she has been eligible.

“It was a lot less crowded than I thought it would be at this time,” Rick said.

Jeremy Silzer, 30, said it’s important to vote and he is encouraging all of his peers to go out and have their say.

“It’s the world we live in nowadays,” he said in Fulton Secondary School’s parking lot before casting his ballot. “We’re in our prime at this age and we are working towards what we want and how we want the world to be for the future and the younger generation.”

Polls are open in the North Okanagan-Shuswap until 7 p.m. tonight and polling stations can be found on your voter information card or online at elections.ca.

Voters will need a piece of government-issued identification such as a driver’s licence. If you don’t have that, you can use two pieces of ID, one of which must have your current address. A utility bill and student ID will do, according to Elections Canada.

A full list of acceptable ID and proof of address can be found on Elections Canada’s website.

Vernon Morning Star readers on Facebook said voting in the 2019 federal election has been smooth sailing.

“Easy as pie,” Michelle Pariseau. “In and out in under five minutes.”

“Easiest thing I did today,” Lee Anne Carnegie wrote.

READ MORE: Canadians begin to cast ballots after divisive campaign and amid tight polls

READ MORE: North-Okanagan Shuswap candidates spending little on Facebook ads

@caitleerach
Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Canadians begin to cast ballots after divisive campaign, and amid tight polls
Next story
Word on the street: In this year’s federal election, did you vote for the local candidate or the party leader?

Just Posted

25 centimetres of snow falls at SilverStar Mountain Resort

Ski season just around the corner

Armstrong fair chooses 2020 theme

All things vegetable to be celebrated in 2020 with the theme Our Roots Run Deep

Drug stores team up for Vernon hospital foundation

Burger and beer fundraiser to raise cash to help women’s health

Vernon business not zoned for growing pot: city

Water remains shut off at sports store after deemed risk to city supply

Vernon player wins ATP tour event, named to Davis Cup squad

Vasek Pospisil joins Raonic, Shapovalov and Auger-Aliassime in representing Canada

VIDEO: Most federal party leaders hit B.C. for last day of divisive campaign

Canadians head to the polls Oct. 21

Alberta man pleads guilty, fined for hunting without a licence in North Island

It’s the responsibility of each hunter or angler to know whether they are considered a B.C. Resident.

Sentencing date set for former West Kelowna teacher charged with child luring

Former Mount Boucherie teacher Bradley Furman will be sentenced on Dec. 16

New trial ordered for Salmon Arm optician convicted of sexually assaulting 14-year-old boy

Kenneth Pilkington was ininitally found guilty of the offense

B.C. mayor apologizes for removal of Queen’s portrait from council chambers

‘I prefer to be inclusive of the many aspects of our history’

Hergott: Driving and talking to a passenger

Lawyer Paul Hergott writes about distracted driving with passengers

Alcohol a possible factor in crash that killed 17-year-old girl near Williams Lake

A pickup truck left the road and rolled over on Highway 20 on the weekend

Summerland man celebrates 100th birthday

Bill Kenzle credits positive attitude as secret to a long life

Rare bird spotted in Victoria draws enthusiasts from across the continent

It’s the first time a yellow-browed warbler has been reported on the mainland of North America

Most Read