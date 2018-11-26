Armstrong pantomime reinvents French fairy tale

The casting is complete and rehearsals are underway for Asparagus Community Theatre’s presentation of Beauty and the Beast directed by Paul Kirkwood-Hackett.

Written by Dawn Cairns, this pantomime is filled with hilarity, slapstick, talking animals, ugly dame sisters and of course Prince Handsome, the Beast and the Beautiful Belle.

“Veteran ACT director Kirkwood-Hackett (James and the Giant Peach, On Golden Pond, Goodnight Disgrace) is teaming up with music director Todd York (Always… Patsy Cline, Ethan Claymore and Winnie the Pooh) to bring you an exciting and hilarious adventure that will leave you rolling in the aisle,” a spokesperson said.

“This is not like the Disney version. It is a fun filled traditional pantomime as evil witch Grimelza played by Sheila William and her sidekicks Snivel and Snide (Joseph Taylor and Beth Fitzpatrick) are thwarted in their attempts to prevent the Beast from marrying beautiful Belle played by Haley Burt. Expect action, audience participation, and antics throughout from our multi-aged cast of 27.”

Beauty and the Beast includes classic songs such as Thank You for Being A Friend, Nine to Five and Bad to The Bone. Kelly Martwig, a certified classically trained pianist, provides live music in conjunction with music director York, who spent two years studying voice and music in Vancouver and sang in many choirs including the well-known jazz choir Soundwave.

Laurisa DeFehr (Always … Patsy Cline, Half Life and Gold Dust) adds her expertise as choreographer for the musical numbers.

Beauty and the Beast runs Dec. 6 to Dec. 9 and Dec. 12 to Dec. 15 with 7:30 p.m. performances and a matinee Dec. 9 at 2 p.m. Tickets are on sale now at The Guy Next Door, 250-546-0950. Ticket are $20 adult, $18 seniors and students and $10 for children 12-and-under.

