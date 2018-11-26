Armstrong pantomime reinvents French fairy tale

Asparagus Community Theatre presents Beauty and the Beast Dec. 6-15

The casting is complete and rehearsals are underway for Asparagus Community Theatre’s presentation of Beauty and the Beast directed by Paul Kirkwood-Hackett.

Written by Dawn Cairns, this pantomime is filled with hilarity, slapstick, talking animals, ugly dame sisters and of course Prince Handsome, the Beast and the Beautiful Belle.

“Veteran ACT director Kirkwood-Hackett (James and the Giant Peach, On Golden Pond, Goodnight Disgrace) is teaming up with music director Todd York (Always… Patsy Cline, Ethan Claymore and Winnie the Pooh) to bring you an exciting and hilarious adventure that will leave you rolling in the aisle,” a spokesperson said.

“This is not like the Disney version. It is a fun filled traditional pantomime as evil witch Grimelza played by Sheila William and her sidekicks Snivel and Snide (Joseph Taylor and Beth Fitzpatrick) are thwarted in their attempts to prevent the Beast from marrying beautiful Belle played by Haley Burt. Expect action, audience participation, and antics throughout from our multi-aged cast of 27.”

Beauty and the Beast includes classic songs such as Thank You for Being A Friend, Nine to Five and Bad to The Bone. Kelly Martwig, a certified classically trained pianist, provides live music in conjunction with music director York, who spent two years studying voice and music in Vancouver and sang in many choirs including the well-known jazz choir Soundwave.

Laurisa DeFehr (Always … Patsy Cline, Half Life and Gold Dust) adds her expertise as choreographer for the musical numbers.

Beauty and the Beast runs Dec. 6 to Dec. 9 and Dec. 12 to Dec. 15 with 7:30 p.m. performances and a matinee Dec. 9 at 2 p.m. Tickets are on sale now at The Guy Next Door, 250-546-0950. Ticket are $20 adult, $18 seniors and students and $10 for children 12-and-under.

@VernonNews
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Headbones features core Okanagan artists

Just Posted

Vernon fighter wins MMA bout by TKO

Opponent no match for MMA phenom Marchand

Armstrong pantomime reinvents French fairy tale

Asparagus Community Theatre presents Beauty and the Beast Dec. 6-15

Busy weekend for Central Okanagan Search and Rescue

COSAR called to two separate events over weekend

Vernon murder case appearance adjourned

Richard William Fairgrieve was in Vernon Law Courts Nov. 22

Sentence handed down for Vernon attempted robber

Heron Taylor was sentenced to 263 days for attempted robbery

Mitchell named MVP as Stampeders dump Redblacks 27-16 to win Grey Cup

Calgary captures CFL crown after dropping previous two title games

Coroner’s inquest to begin into death of former RCMP spokesman

Sgt. Pierre Lemaitre died of self-inflicted wounds in Abbotsford in 2013

Senators to resume debate on postal legislation after taking a day to reflect

The bill could receive royal assent and become law a short time later, which would force striking postal workers back to work by noon on Tuesday.

Dolce&Gabbana fiasco shows importance, risks of China market

As retailers pulled their merchandise from shelves, co-founders Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana went on camera to apologize to the Chinese people.

India cautious as it looks to recover American body

American John Allen Chau was killed by islanders in mid-November after paying fishermen to smuggle him to the island.

Snow, freezing rain to hit Coquihalla

Environment Canada issued a special weather statement.

Weather Network predicts a “mixed bag” of winter weather for Canada

Western Canada will have warmer than normal temperatures this winter

General Motors to close Oshawa plant, affecting thousands of jobs: source

A spokeswoman for GM Canada said Sunday that the company had “no news or comment tonight”

Anxiety abounds at NASA as Mars landing day arrives

“Landing on Mars is one of the hardest single jobs that people have to do in planetary exploration.”

Most Read