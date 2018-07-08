Pixabay

Artists showcase their stuff with paper installations in Lake Country

The Lake Country Art Gallery has two exhibitions this summer

Two new exhibitions involving drawing, printmaking and installation will be showcased at the Lake Country Art Gallery this summer.

Artists Carin Covin’s Pulp Fiction Paper Jam and Heather Leier’s Without Giving Way opening reception will be held July 11 from 6 to 8 p.m.

Carin Covin received her BFA from Okanagan University College in 2003, and her MFA from UBC Okanagan in 2010. As a drawer and a painter, her current research interests are in the intersection of creative writing and visual language. She is interested in the diary form and the lyric essay and how these writing genres interweave into a contemporary painting and drawing practice.

Heather Leier is an artist and Professor soon to be based in Calgary, Alta. as she is currently on the move from Corner Brook, Newfoundland. She completed her BFA from the University of British Columbia in 2012 and received her MFA in Printmaking from the University of Alberta in Edmonton, Alberta in 2016.

Leier’s work has been exhibited in many international exhibitions including The International Biennial Print Exhibit: ROC at the National Taiwan Museum of Fine Art and 2015 Guanlan International Print Biennial in Guanlan, China. Solo exhibitions of her work have been presented by Martha Street Studio (Winnipeg), The Alternator Centre for Contemporary Art (Kelowna), and the Hudgens Center for Art and Learning (Duluth).

