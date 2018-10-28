Arts Club Theatre favourite takes Vernon stage

The Piano Teacher is Nov. 6 at the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre

The Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre Society presents Arts Club Theatre’s The Piano Teacher Nov. 6 at 7:30 p.m. The Piano Teacher is the second show in the Society’s 2018/19 SPOTLIGHT Theatre Series.

A concert pianist hasn’t touched a piano in years following the loss of her husband, until a teacher with unconventional methods gently reacquaints her with the healing power of music. As she opens up, other life changes follow. A simple alteration to her home, for instance, brings the unexpected companionship of her contractor.

“With a beautiful, open white set and a soundtrack of timeless classical works, The Piano Teacher keeps the meditative power of music, and its effect on the human condition, as the central theme,” said Janelle Escott, marketing andf community engagement director of the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre. “The piece moves along as the main character, Erin, makes her way closer to the piano, and in turn closer to finding peace.”

Written by Dorothy Dittrich, The Piano Teacher was the winner of the 2017 Jessie Richardson Award for Outstanding Original Script. Commissioned by the Arts Club Theatre, the piece premiered in the Spring of 2017 and garnered glowing reviews earning it a spot among the three-show Arts Club On Tour Series.

The Arts Club Theatre Company is the largest theatre company in Western Canada. Its popular productions range from musicals and contemporary comedies to new works and classics. Founded in 1958 as a private club for artists, musicians, and actors, it officially became the Arts Club Theatre in 1964 when the company opened its first stage.

“Lead by artistic director Ashlie Corcoran and executive director Peter Cathie White, The Arts Club Theatre continues to bring top quality theatre to Vernon year after year,” Escott said.

Tickets for The Piano Teacher are $45 for adults, $42 for seniors and $40 for students. Call the Ticket Seller Box Office at 250-549-7469 or visit www.ticketseller.ca for tickets, subscriptions and more information.

