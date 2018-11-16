The City of Vernon unanimously supported four development variance permit applications, including one for a four-plex near the railway tracks along 29th Street. (City of Vernon drawing)

City of Vernon supports variances with minimal opposition

Four housing variance permits will bring more than 90 new residences to Vernon

It was the two smallest of four development variance permit applications before Vernon council, bringing a proposed 90+ new homes to the city, that drew public opposition.

There was no public or council opposition to an application for a 48-unit townhouse to be built on lots at 1901- and 2001-15th Avenue, nor to an application for a 36-unit townhouse at 5400 Okanagan Avenue.

There were concerns from residents about parking, traffic, aesthetics and yard setbacks for a four-plex at 3904-29th Street.

“This project would have an adverse effect on my property value,” said Traci Skumolski, who lives next door to the proposal. “This would drastically alter my family’s enjoyment of our Yard. Due to the design of the parking, I’m also concerned about the proximity of so many cars coming and going right beside my house. Clearly, such a monstrous and unseemly building does not fit in with our quaint street.”

Parking for the four-plex, which would include two, two-bedroom units, one two-bedroom with den and one three-bedroom unit, would be for seven vehicles at the front of the building, off 29th Street.

And news of hillside erosion and debris falling on to properties below at different areas along the hillside at 5350 Silver Star Road, where two duplexes on four bareland strata lots are being built, was news to the city and developer David Claeys.

“We have lived here since 1988 and only since the start of this development has there been any signs of bank instability,” wrote Pat Field. “Add to t his that as a result of ongoing excavation along the entire property, there has been literally a ton or more of debris that has landed on our property, some rocks being in the 200 pound-plus range.”

Said Claeys: “This is the first I’ve become aware of any debris going down the bank. I’ll take a look at it, and I wish the neighbour had talked to us about it. We do care about what we do. We have a geotech involved in all of the work we do, so we’ll take a look at it.”

Council unanimously supported all four applications, though Coun. Dalvir Nahal declared a potential conflict of interest with the Okanagan Avenue application and did not participate in the discussion or vote.


