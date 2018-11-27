Kindale Development officer Cindy Masters (from left), Doug Olson, Dave Hairsine, Don McLean, Dennis John, Teresa Durning, Kunal Chander of Bean to Cup Vernon and Ruth Blencoe of Kindale celebrate the kick off to the coffeehouse’s Hampers for Hope fundraising efforts Monday, Nov. 26. A portion of all cookie sales at Bean to Cup will be odnated to the Hampers for Hope program. (Parker Crook/Morning Star)

Cookies support Kindale programming at Vernon’s Bean to Cup

A portion of all cookie sales support the Hampers for Hope program

It’s guilt-free snacking at Bean to Cup Vernon.

Kindale Developmental Association and Bean to Cup announced Monday, Nov. 26, that a percentage of all cookie sales at the coffeehouse will be donated to the Hampers for Hope program.

Smiles as big as the cookies themselves filled peoples’ faces as they gathered in the coffee shop Monday morning for the announcement.

“This is our third year for Hampers for Hope, (which) supports local people that have significant struggles that may be without advocates and a voice,” said Cindy Masters, development officer.

Kunal Chander, the face of the popular coffee shop, said it’s important for the business to support the community.

Related: Vernon coffeehouse launches food drive after break-in

The program’s fundraising efforts run through to Christmas Eve, Dec. 24. The recipients are nominated anonymously, and when the hamper is delivered by the nominator, Masters said, it’s a complete surprise.

“At Kindale, my motto has always been, ‘We never say we can’t. We always say, how can we?’” Benita Elliott of Kindale, known affectionately as B, said.

parker.crook@vernonmorningstar.com
