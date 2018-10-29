Downtown Vernon Treat Trail set for Halloween

Downtown Vernon will be a sugary, spooky wonderland on Wednesday.
More than 50 downtown businesses will be handing out candy and treats to trick-or-treaters under the age of 12 during the annual Treat Trail, sponsored by Tolko and the businesses of Downtown Vernon.
The trail is open from 3 to 5 p.m.
Start your journey at Justice Park (across from Tolko and Nixon Wenger LLP) to pick up a Halloween bag and treat map from the Downtown Vernon Association tent.
Please use caution while out and about, and make sure to cross the road at designated crosswalks only.
roger@vernonmorningstar.com
