ECEBC to host National Child Day in Vernon

The free event will take place at the Vernon Recreation Centre. from 1-4 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 18.

Chris Jeidema, 3, checked out the playdough station at the National Child Day event at the Campbell River Community Centre last year. (Photo by Jocelyn Doll/Campbell River Mirror)

Early Childhood Educators B.C.’s North Okanagan Branch is hosting a celebration of the UN Convention of the Rights of Children on Sunday, Nov. 18.

Partnering with The City of Vernon, North Okanagan Early Years Council, Food Action Society and The Vernon Optimist Club, the ECEBC North Okanagan is bringing this event to the community for free.

Kiki the Eko Elf is set to attend and will be bringing her giant inflatable salmon to read stories in, as well as song and dance sessions throughout the afternoon. Angela Roy of Expressions Music will be offering small drumming workshops and has been working with local children to prepare for a musical performance of a children’s rights song. Floppy Shots Mini Golf, craft tables, healthy snacks, active play areas and cookie decorating will also be offered.

Though the new Mayor and City Council are still settling into their positions, they have been invited to attend. ECEBC Okanagan hopes they will also attend for a meet-and-greet with the children and review the Vernon Children’s Charters.

