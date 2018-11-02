Chris Jeidema, 3, checked out the playdough station at the National Child Day event at the Campbell River Community Centre last year. (Photo by Jocelyn Doll/Campbell River Mirror)

ECEBC to host National Child Day in Vernon

The free event will take place at the Vernon Recreation Centre. from 1-4 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 18.

Early Childhood Educators B.C.’s North Okanagan Branch is hosting a celebration of the UN Convention of the Rights of Children on Sunday, Nov. 18.

Partnering with The City of Vernon, North Okanagan Early Years Council, Food Action Society and The Vernon Optimist Club, the ECEBC North Okanagan is bringing this event to the community for free.

Kiki the Eko Elf is set to attend and will be bringing her giant inflatable salmon to read stories in, as well as song and dance sessions throughout the afternoon. Angela Roy of Expressions Music will be offering small drumming workshops and has been working with local children to prepare for a musical performance of a children’s rights song. Floppy Shots Mini Golf, craft tables, healthy snacks, active play areas and cookie decorating will also be offered.

Though the new Mayor and City Council are still settling into their positions, they have been invited to attend. ECEBC Okanagan hopes they will also attend for a meet-and-greet with the children and review the Vernon Children’s Charters.

The event is free and runs from 1-4 p.m. at the Vernon Recreation Centre.

Related: Okanagan meeting set to discuss recent childcare investments

Related: Cops For Kids’ southeast B.C. tour rolls on

Related: City advocates $10 child care

To report a typo, email:
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com.

@VernonNews
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Enderby Winter Market is back
Next story
Vernon ‘Then and Now’ calendars are back

Just Posted

Fulton Maroons take opening sets

Eight-team senior girls volleyball tournament

DNA confirms couple died in plane crash near Revelstoke

The plane was en-route from Penticton to Edmonton in November 2017 with two people onboard when it went missing

ECEBC to host National Child Day in Vernon

The free event will take place at the Vernon Recreation Centre. from 1-4 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 18.

Vernon’s Slattery 2-0 in Kelowna

Raymond James/Sunset Ranch Double Cashspiel

Vernon CMHA video showcases community support

The video showcases some of the many programs and services, and the impact of the organization

Enderby Winter Market is back

Opening in early October, the market runs every Friday from 10 a.m.- 2 p.m.

PHOTOS: 2018 Treat Trail a success

Over 60 downtown businesses gave out candies to children dressed in costume Halloween afternoon.

Vernon ‘Then and Now’ calendars are back

Back by popular demand. The Greater Vernon Museum and Archives’ (GVMA) 2019… Continue reading

The cost of Calgary hosting the 2026 Winter Games

A breakdown on the cost of the games should the city win

Asylum seekers will wait up to two years for refugee claims to be processed

The Immigration and Refugee Board says wait times are currently at 21 months

PHOTO: Menacing Mascots

Sniper, left, and Kong as they prepare for a shootout.

Trial of Toronto woman in fatal stabbing hears of her mental illness

Rohinie Bisesar pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder

Tearful farewell in Okanagan for Greyhound Canada

Blake Moore’s first route - and his last- as a Greyhound driver was to Penticton

B.C. paramedic aims to save lives with multi-language translation book

James Shearer has launched the Emergency Medical Translator – which he calls one of the first tools designed specifically for emergency environments

Most Read