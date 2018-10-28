The Enderby and District Museum and Archives is hosting a photobooth flashback fundraiser every Saturday until Nov. 24. (Photo submitted)

Enderby time-travelling museum fundraiser underway

Photobooth Flashback is every Saturday until Nov. 24

Time travel is no longer exclusive to 1980s science fiction flicks.

The Enderby and District Museum is hosting old-time photoshoots with professional local photographers every Saturday until Nov. 24. Dress up in historical costumes and pose amid museum artifacts as we celebrate 30 years as an active public museum.

“We have a wide assortment of costumes and props from different eras that people can dress up in for a photo taken in our parlour or kitchen settings by a local professional photographer,” said curator Kristina Parkes. “There are sizes for adults and children, making it a fun family activity with an end result being a one-of-a-kind professional-quality photo that would make a terrific Christmas gift. Individuals, groups and families are all welcome.”

The costumes cover many eras and Parkes invites people to use their imaginations for the photoshoots. People are also welcome to bring their own costumes.

The event is being supported by Grindrod Players, O’Keefe Ranch, Haney Heritage Village & Museum, Linda Drake, Armstrong-Spallumcheen Museum & Arts Society, Caravan Farm Theatre and Shuswap Theatre by loaning period costumes.

Professional photographers volunteering their services for the event are Darren Robinson, Jennifer Weaver, Alex Inselberg, Shelsey Ambrosi, Jacky Clark, Carla-Jean Stokes, Jette Russell, Danika Haak and Amanda Huston.

Parkes said there are limited time slots available. The event runs every Saturday until Nov. 24 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The cost for one professional black and white JPEG digital image file is $20 or get three black and white JPEG digital image files for $50.

Parkes has curated the museum since the spring and is excited to present this event to raise funds and raise the museum’s profile.

“As a non-profit organization with limited funding, this fundraiser will go a long way to helping us continue to enhance this wonderful community amenity,” said Parkes. “We are working hard to keep the museum relevant in these changing times and this will be a fun way for people to support the work done here to preserve local history for future generations.”

For further information and to book a photoshoot call Parkes at 250-838-7170 from Tuesday to Friday, 12 to 4 p.m., or email enderbymusem@shaw.ca.

