Making jokes from Hollywood to Lake Country

Comedian Dino Archie will be performing Saturday night at the Creekside Theatre

From the set of Jimmy Kimmel to the stage of the Creekside Theatre in Lake Country, an American comedian is coming to the Okanagan for a few laughs.

Dino Archie is a Fresno California native recently who recently moved to Vancouver to launch a full-time standup comedy career.

The former L.A. comedy writer entered and won the 36th Annual Seattle International Comedy Competition, has appeared on Season 3 of Adam DeVine’s House Party and most recently performed on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

He was also elected for Just for Laughs New Faces in Montreal, won the Just for Laughs Northwest Best Crowd-Work Award and just finished shooting a pilot based on his start in comedy called Roll with it.

Catch Archie this Saturday, Nov. 24 at The Creekside Theatre in Lake Country, alongside comedian Kris LaBelle from Calgary, Alberta.

Showtime is 7:30 p.m. and tickets are available online at www.creeksidetheatre.com.

