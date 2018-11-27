Giving Tuesday helps Vernon non-profits help others

Giving Tuesday is a global movement that looks to give back to the community

City of Vernon Coun. Akbal Mund (back left), Leanne Hammond of Community Foundation of the North Okanagan, Debbie Jonasson of the Vernon Women’s Transition House Society (VWTHS), Micki Materi of VWTHS, Isabel Furtado of VWTHS, Cindy Klassen of VWTHS, Belinda Field of 4-H BC, Linda Yule of United Way North Okanagan Columbia Shuswap, Michelle Hudon of the Allan Brooks Nature Centre (ABNC), Jesie Harms of the Okanagan Boys and Girls Club (OBGC), Chelsea Shaver of OBGC, Debbie Bagnall of United Way, Adrienne Smith of ABNC (front left), Lisa Roberts of Nexus BC, Wendy Aasen of Literacy Society of the North Okanagan and June Kerr of the North Okanagan Optimists Club and United Way celebrate Giving Tuesday in Vernon council chambers Tuesday, Nov. 27. (Parker Crook/Morning Star)

After the hustle and bustle of Black Friday and the ensuing Cyber Monday, it’s time to reflect and consider giving back.

That’s the motive behind Giving Tuesday: a global movement that seeks to rally communities together in support of charities and other non-profits. Delegates from North Okanagan non-profits gathered in Vernon city council chambers Tuesday, Nov. 27 in honour of the new-found movement.

“It’s just so important that we know each other, that we work together,” said Linda Yule, United Way North Okanagan Columbia Shuswap executive director. “Vernon has probably the most collaborative non-profits. It’s how we get so much work, important work, done with so little people.”

Using social media and the generosity of the community, donations and support from volunteers are made to nonprofits, civic organizations, businesses and corporations, as well as families and individuals.

Leanne Hammond, Community Foundation of the North Okanagan executive director, said that they should all continue work together to increase awareness of the blossoming movement.

“If we all push it out, I think a lot of it, Giving Tuesday, is social media driven,” Hammond said. “Even this little bit will help.”

Community members discussed coming together more frequently to look at ways of increasing awareness within the North Okanagan.

“It would be worthwhile to sit down and discuss it,” added Wendy Aasen, Literacy Society of the North Okanagan executive director.

Beyond the importance of donations, all in attendance agreed that volunteer time is an invaluable resource.

Emissaries from United Way, Community Foundation of the North Okanagan, Nexus BC, Allan Brooks Nature Centre, Vernon Women’s Transition House Society, North Okanagan Optimist Club, 4-H BC, Okanagan Boys and Girls Club, Literacy Society of the North Okanagan and the City of Vernon were all in attendance.

For those donating and supporting the movement via social media, use the hashtag #GivingTuesdayOkanagan and visit trellis.org/campaign/GivingTuesdayOkanagan for more information.

