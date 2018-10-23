Event co-chair person Jason Keis (red sweater) and the rest of JCI Vernon invite everyone to participate in the ninth annual Alternative Gift Fair, slated for Saturday, Nov. 24, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Schubert Centre. (JCI Vernon photo)

JCI Vernon presents annual gift fair

Ninth annual Alternative Gift Fair set for Nov. 24, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Vernon’s Schubert Centre

Local not-for-profit organizations and charities are invited to apply for the ninth annual Alternative Gift Fair, hosted by JCI Vernon.

The fair will be held on Saturday, Nov. 24, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Schubert Centre, next to the downtown Safeway.

“The fair will offer holiday shoppers an easy way to buy gifts of charitable donations and to support their favorite causes,” said event co-chairperson Jason Keis. “Each participating organization offers a variety of meaningful “gifts of help” in price ranges that start as low as $10. Shoppers will receive gift certificates and inserts that identify their donations.”

In the past four years, the JCI Vernon Alternative Gift Fair has raised thousands for both local and international organizations.

Participating organizations must send a representative to the fair, where they are able to promote their current and upcoming projects.

“The JCI Vernon Alternative Gift Fair is on the the same day as the downtown Vernon Christmas Light Up, so on your way to the Light Up why not stop by the Schubert Center and do some holiday gift shopping for a good cause?” said Keis.

Application forms are available now through JCI Vernon at jcialternativegiftfair@gmail.com. Deadline for completed applications is 5 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 2.

JCI Vernon is a group of young professionals and entrepreneurs committed to creating positive change in the community.


