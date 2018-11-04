Kelowna author pens exploration of Okanagan Lake

Raphael Nowak is the author of Okanagan Lake: An Illustrated Exploration Above and Below the Waters. (Photo submitted)

After nearly a decade of work, Raphael Nowak’s in-depth look into Okanagan Lake is ready to hit local bookstores’ shelves.

As a lead up to the book, Nowak has been studying the science and history of the lake for 15 years and has completed a degree in freshwater science at the University of British Columbia Okanagan.

His most satisfying achievement, however, was authoring Okanagan Lake: An Illustrated Exploration Above and Below the Waters.

“(It was a) tremendous amount of work,” Nowak said. “But, I am pleased to be able to share my findings and passion with others.”

The 272 page book covers topics such as the science, history and environmental aspects of the lake. At the heart of the book is a chapter that focuses on novel underwater research expeditions into the deepest regions of the lake. Many of the discoveries, Nowak said, were made possible with underwater equipment he created himself, such as remotely operated vehicles, sonar and camera rigs.

Other sections of the book include information on the history of early lake transportation, from the earliest passenger and tug steamboats, barges and ferries, the original floating bridge completed in 1958, to the new William R. Bennett Bridge. Also discussed is the decommissioning of the old bridge and narrowly averted ecological impacts of that dismantling.

And, Nowak said, a book about Okanagan Lake wouldn’t be complete without a section on various lake mysteries like the Ogopogo and other unusual findings.

In addition to Nowak’s findings, more than 300 colour photographs depict the environments both above and underwater.

Nowak will be at Vernon’s Bookland Nov. 9 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. and at Coles in the Village Green Mall from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

