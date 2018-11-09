(MNP Torch Relay image)

MNP Canada Games Torch Relay has December stop in Vernon

The Torch Relay is a significant element of the Canada Games and has united communities across the nation for the past 51 years and will be in Vernon Dec. 4.

The MNP Canada Games Torch Relay is stopping in Vernon Tuesday, Dec. 4 at 4 p.m. for a range of fun family activities including a public skate, bouncy inflatables, photo booth, fun indoor games including a HockeyShot contest.

It also includes hot chocolate, snacks and prizes, as well as an opportunity to meet and snap a photo with your favourite mascots, like Silver Star Ski Hill’s mascot, Sniper from the Vernon Vipers and the Canada Games’ very own Waskasoo.

This is an opportunity to offer good luck to our local amateur athletes as they make their way to the games in Red Deer.

The Torch Relay is a significant element of the Canada Games and has united communities across the nation for the past 51 years. It officially starts in Ottawa from the Centennial Flame on Parliament Hill on Oct. 4, 2018, and visits almost 50 communities across Canada before arriving in Red Deer for the Opening Ceremony of the 2019 Games on Feb. 15, 2019.

“Thanks to the incredible support of MNP, we are taking the Roly McLenahan Canada Games Torch from coast-to-coast for the first time in the history of the Canada Games,” said Lyn Radford, 2019 Canada Winter Games Board Chair. “I encourage everyone across Canada to find the MNP Canada Games Torch Relay stop near them and nominate an outstanding individual in their community for the honour in being a torchbearer in this historic relay.”

