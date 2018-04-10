MS Walk spreads support

Vernon MS Society wants to help local schools, charities and groups

The Vernon Multiple Sclerosis Society wants to help other community groups in need.

The Vernon MS Society’s annual walk/run/ride and silent auction takes place Sunday, April 29 in Polson Park (registration is at 10 a.m. and the walk is at 11).

“This is our big fundraiser of the year and we need to do it well,” said René Gendron, president of the Vernon MS Society, who has been living with MS for 40 years.

“We can do our best when other people join in and take advantage of our 50/50 plan.”

Teams, charities, grads, choirs, schools and anyone needing to raise funds for their own cause is welcome to take advantage of the initiative. All they have to do is call or visit the MS office, get the pledge forms and go out and get donations.

Interested groups simply collect donations and bring them to the MS Society, which in turn gives them back half the funds raised plus tax receipts for the entire amount.

“You do not have to get a license, you don not have to rent the park or buy insurance,” said Gendron. “You don’t even have to be at the park, just collect the funds and bring them to us.

“We have done all the work and organizing.”

But of course, everyone is urged to come out to the event and enjoy the activities including Vernon Caring Clowns and the Vernon Lion’s Club food trailer.

For more information call the MS office at 250-542-2241 or see them at 105 3402 27th Ave.

The MS Society is also in need of active members, for anyone interested.

