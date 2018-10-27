Noric celebrates 40 years

Residents and staff celebrated Friday but the official Anniversary was Sunday, Oct. 28.

Residents and staff at Noric House long-term care home recognized four decades of quality care in the Vernon community Friday.

To celebrate, the staff and many of its residents and their loved-ones gathered to hear speeches from staff, Interior Health and Vernon Mayor Akbal Mund before singing “Happy anniversary to us” to the tune of “Happy Birthday” before cutting the celebratory cake. Food and refreshments were also provided.

Staff said it’s the kind of care that prompts Jennifer Hartley to report that her grandfather, a current Noric House resident, “is the best he has ever been and he just loves it there.”

Located in Vernon, Noric House’s goal is to embody a person-centered philosophy designed to support the choices and dignity of frail individuals with complex needs by providing the best quality of life possible, and respectful end-of-life care.

“Places like Noric House continue to hold an important place in the continuum of care for older adults,” said Health Minister Adrian Dix. “Congratulations to the staff and physicians who have made Noric House a home for thousands of people over the years.”

“Long-term care provides a safe, comfortable and home-like environment for people to live with dignity. Our thanks to the staff, physicians, administrators, auxiliary members and volunteers at Noric House as they mark four decades of compassionate care,” said Interior Health Board Chair Doug Cochrane.

The story Noric House began Aug. 20, 1974. The community formed a board to oversee the construction and operations of an intermediate care home that would meet the needs of those unable to independently care for themselves. As a result of a community contest, the name NORIC (North Okanagan Regional Intermediate Care) came to life. Noric House was constructed on four acres of land, which was originally occupied by a sheep farm at the top of Mission Hill. On Oct. 28, 1978, Noric House officially opened and became home to 88 residents.

In 2004, the care home underwent some key renovations, creating four communities with separate kitchens, dining and lounge areas. The first floor was remodeled to provide a bistro, living room, wellness centre, snoezelen room for sensory stimulation, and a hair salon.

Today Noric House has 85 private bedrooms, each with its own ensuite bathroom and ceiling track lift. Outside areas also now include gardens, gazebos and pathways for individuals to enjoy.

“The technologies and methods for providing care may have changed over the past four decades but the underlining focus of putting the residents first has remained the same,” said Noric House manager Victor Skrinnikoff. “I am thankful for our amazing care team here. They work hard and truly make a difference in the everyday lives of everyone living at Noric House.”

To mark the 40th anniversary, a festive day of live music and food was organized for the enjoyment of residents, staff and guests by Noric’s recreational therapist, Nicole Lacroix.

Karen Cooper, LPN (right), poses with resident Betty Knowles (left) as she celebrates the 40th anniversary with a burger for lunch. (Brieanna Charlebois/ Morning Star)

Gretchen Hewlett (RCA), Karrie McCaig (RCA), resident Helge Hodal, Tessa Verhage (RCA), resident Delores Lutner, and resident Lorraine Josphson celebrate 40 years. (Brieanna Charlebois/ Morning Star)

Anne-Marie Visockas, Interior Health Vice President – Health Systems Planning, Mental Health & Substance Use (MHSU) and Residential Services, gave a speech on behalf of Interior Health. (Brieanna Charlebois/ Morning Star)

(Brieanna Charlebois/ Morning Star)

Resident Terry Wilcott poses with Mayor Akbal Mund, Interior Health’s Anne-Marie Visockas and Noric House manager Victor Skrinnikoff for the cake cutting ceremony Friday afternoon. (Brieanna Charlebois/ Morning Star)

Celebrating 40 years. (Brieanna Charlebois/ Morning Star)

Dennis Jensen, a volunteer of 4 years, cooks burgers for staff, residents and loved-ones who attended Friday’s celebration. (Brieanna Charlebois/ Morning Star)