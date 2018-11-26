North Okanagan projects get cash

Projects in Vernon and Lumby receive provincial capital projects funding

Not-for-profit organizations that provide important community services like search and rescue, mobile health and child care will benefit from capital project funding to buy and upgrade community facilities, infrastructure and equipment.

In 2018-19, the Province is providing $5 million in capital project grants, including a pair in the North Okanagan.

The Arts Council of the North Okanagan will receive $85,000 to renovate the interior and create an accessible washroom.

Lumby’s Bridge Educational Society, which oversees the Okanagan Waldorf School, will receive $250,000 for the creation of a new child care building, which was announced earlier in 2018.

The capital projects program is part of the annual $140-million Community Gaming Grants program, supporting more than 5,000 community organizations that deliver arts and culture, sport, environment, public safety, human and social services, and parent advisory councils.


