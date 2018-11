Families gathered in the cool November weather at the Coldstream Cenotaph on Kalamalka Road Nov. 11 to show that they remember.

The ceremony, which began at 10:45 a.m., saw two minutes of silence at 11 a.m., marching of cadets and laying of the wreaths.

Related: Vernon remembers: Remembrance Day ceremony sees crowd

Related: 97-year-old Vernon veteran proudly displays 100-year-old Union Jack

@VernonNews

newstips@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.