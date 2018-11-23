Predator Ridge partners with Kingfisher

With their base at Predator Ridge, Kingfisher Heli will be one of B.C.’s most accessible inclusive heli-ski operations.

Predator Ridge will be the winter base for Kingfisher operations for this winter’s season making Kingfisher Heli one of B.C.’s most accessible inclusive heli-ski operations.

Predator Ridge will be providing the launching pad, accommodations and personalized experience for all Kingfisher skiers and riders as they explore their 300,000 acres of Monashee powder, alpine bowls and some of the best tree skiing in the world.

As part of this alliance, Predator Ridge’s Member Services building and driving range will be transformed for the winter into the Kingfisher Heli-base. Breakfast, lunch, après ski and dinner menus, will also be prepared by their F&B team.

Starting this month, Kingfisher will move its fleet of four helicopters to Predator Ridge to begin their training. Ski tours will begin in December. Helicopters will run twice daily between 8:30 a.m. and 9 a.m. for load up and will return between 3:30 and 4 p.m. The flight path will always be NE from the resort along the golf course at a low level and helicopters will not fly over any houses or the resort itself.

This season, Kingfisher Heli is offering a variety of private and semi-private exclusive packages, including the ultimate Kingfisher choose-your-own-adventure package (for $5,000 per skier per day) that pairs you and two friends with your own B3E. For those who would rather explore BC’s pristine and wild winter spaces with their entire family or posse, the Kingfisher Heli team of experienced guides will take groups of up to 12 skiers or riders (from $3500 per skier per day) on epic adventures. All groups will enjoy the nimble agility of the A-Star B3E helicopter and the added safety and service of having a lead and a tail guide with every group.

On top of being the base to one of the best heli-skiing operations in North America, we are excited to add heli-skiing to our vast winter activity offers for our residents. Kingfisher will be offering exclusive deals to Predator Ridge residents on last-minute heliskiing experiences to fill helicopters. Details of these offerings will be released to our community at a later date.

Learn more about our new partnership with Kingfisher on our website at PredatorRidge.com/Heli-Skiing.

Predator Ridge partners with Kingfisher. (Photo contributed)

