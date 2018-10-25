Scarecrows boost Armstrong Spallumcheen Food Bank

Popular contest during Harvest Pumpkin Festival sees more than 800 pounds of food items donated

The winner is…

The Armstrong Spallumcheen Food Bank.

The 18th Annual Harvest Pumpkin Festival ‘Scarecrows on the Street’ saw a record number of businesses display a personalized scarecrow with a goal to benefit the Armstrong Spallumcheen food bank.

“Judging was ‘People’s Choice’ and in the end, it didn’t really matter whose scarecrow was the best as more than 865 pounds of food and 986 items were donated,” said Patti Noonan, executive director of the Armstrong Spallumcheen Chamber of Commerce which sponsors the festival.

In the end, the top three businesses who garnered the most ‘votes’ were: 1st: Armstrong Regional Co-operative; 2nd: Grassroots Health Hut; and 3rd: Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP – Armstrong detachment.

“The chamber and the Armstrong Food Bank would like to say thank you to everyone who created a scarecrow and everyone who voted,” said Noonan. “What an amazing community.”



roger@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.