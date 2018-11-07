SENS crafts holiday event in Vernon

The Sustainable Environment Network Society’s Handmade Holiday is Nov. 17 at the Schubert Centre

Danica Forsyth, 11, and her brother Brady, nine, paint ornaments at the Handmade Holiday event Saturday at Shubert Centre. (Morning Star file photo)

Learn to make a variety of handmade gifts with short demonstrations for goods, greenery, toys, knitting and more: that’s what the Sustainable Environment Network Society (SENS) has in store for their seventh annual crafting event.

Handmade Holiday is set for Nov. 17 from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Schubert Centre.

“Let’s work together to make this holiday season less about shopping,” said Julia Lissau, SENS secretary-treasurer, in a release.

“Our wonderful and creative volunteers (individuals and community groups) demonstrate making a wide variety of handmade gifts in the hopes of inspiring our community to try their hand at making handmade gifts this holiday season. It’s a fun way to encourage handmade over factory made.”

Lissau said there will also be hands-on crafting opportunities geared towards children.

The Kalamalka Weavers and Spinners will be returning this year for demonstrations alongside the Okanagan Regional Library and its extensive supply of crafting books.

Handmade Holiday will also see woodworking, baking, sewing, decoupage, food gifts, knitting demonstrations and more. A “help yourself” craft table will be available for gently-used items or magazines one wishes to give away.

The Schubert Centre thrift store will be open during the event.

For more information, find the event on Facebook.

