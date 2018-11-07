Danica Forsyth, 11, and her brother Brady, nine, paint ornaments at the Handmade Holiday event Saturday at Shubert Centre. (Morning Star file photo)

SENS crafts holiday event in Vernon

The Sustainable Environment Network Society’s Handmade Holiday is Nov. 17 at the Schubert Centre

Learn to make a variety of handmade gifts with short demonstrations for goods, greenery, toys, knitting and more: that’s what the Sustainable Environment Network Society (SENS) has in store for their seventh annual crafting event.

Handmade Holiday is set for Nov. 17 from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Schubert Centre.

“Let’s work together to make this holiday season less about shopping,” said Julia Lissau, SENS secretary-treasurer, in a release.

“Our wonderful and creative volunteers (individuals and community groups) demonstrate making a wide variety of handmade gifts in the hopes of inspiring our community to try their hand at making handmade gifts this holiday season. It’s a fun way to encourage handmade over factory made.”

Related: Made with love for the holidays

Lissau said there will also be hands-on crafting opportunities geared towards children.

The Kalamalka Weavers and Spinners will be returning this year for demonstrations alongside the Okanagan Regional Library and its extensive supply of crafting books.

Handmade Holiday will also see woodworking, baking, sewing, decoupage, food gifts, knitting demonstrations and more. A “help yourself” craft table will be available for gently-used items or magazines one wishes to give away.

The Schubert Centre thrift store will be open during the event.

For more information, find the event on Facebook.

@VernonNews
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Lapidary and Mineral club says Vernon rocks
Next story
Vernon cat loves paddleboarding

Just Posted

Lumby Firetruck restoration project a huge success

The newly-restored truck is set participate in the 2018 Santa Claus Parade in Lumby.

SENS crafts holiday event in Vernon

The Sustainable Environment Network Society’s Handmade Holiday is Nov. 17 at the Schubert Centre

Okanagan-Shuswap artists, organizations, get financial boost

Latest round of BC Arts Council grants announced

Rural Enderby director pleased with speed limit reduction

Denis Delisle would like more police enforcement along Highway 97a between Grindrod and Sicamous

North Okanagan man teams up with disaster response group

Dave Thorpe and Team Rubicon Canada complete deployment to Burns Lake for wildfire relief

Your morning news in 90: Nov. 7, 2018

Tune in for 90 seconds to get the top headlines for the Okanagan, Shuswap and Similkameen.

Okanagan brother of Paralympian and friends on course for Victoria

Penticton’s Tyler Luscombe and his friends are running to raise money for his Paralympian brother

PHOTO: Nice Delivery

Erika Farano releases a stone in Vernon mixed doubles play Sunday at the Vernon Curling Club.

Selecting talent for Canada’s junior hockey team ‘a real challenge’: coach

Canada won the first match up 2-1 in Kamloops, B.C., on Monday, then dropped the second bout 3-1 in Langley, B.C., the next night

Vernon Winter Carnival tickets on sale soon

Tickets for events for 59th annual event go on sale Dec. 7.

US midterm results bring new sources of trade uncertainty for Canada

Experts says the Democrats’ majority victory in the House of Representatives means ratification

Canadians tuning out real CRA agents because of CRA phone scammers

The CRA and the RCMP hosted briefing in Ottawa as they try to crack down on call centres loaded with fraudsters who phone Canadians

First World War letters put a human face on the war that shaped us as a nation

The First World War saw about 75 million letters exchanged between the front lines and the 650,000 men serving in battle

Bystanders play hero as police warn alcohol and water don’t mix

Woman saved after falling off a dock in Ucluelet

Most Read