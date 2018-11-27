SilverStar aglow for annual light up

SilverStar Mountain will light up this Friday.

Nov. 30 is the official kick off for the festive season with a night of activities including hot food and drink, local crafts and talent with fun times for all, right in the heart of the village.

“The annual light up is a great event where the community can come together and enjoy our winter wonderland here at SilverStar Mountain.” said Ian Jenkins, director of sales and marketing for the resort. “This is our launch for the festive season and a kick off to what will be a great season of skiing and riding.”

Activities will start at 5 p.m. and it is recommended to get up early as it is a very popular event. The countdown to light up will start at 6 p.m. followed by fireworks. A special visitor may just make an appearance by the new Des Schumann Summit Express Gondola.

For information on tickets and packages call 250-558-6083 or visit skisilverstar.com. Three and five day POW Passes are still on sale until Nov. 30, ski for as low as $78 per day with no blackout dates and direct to lift.

