SilverStar Mountain Resort will glow for the annua light up Friday, Nov. 30. (SilverStar photo)

SilverStar aglow for annual light up

The light up is Friday, Nov. 30

SilverStar Mountain will light up this Friday.

Nov. 30 is the official kick off for the festive season with a night of activities including hot food and drink, local crafts and talent with fun times for all, right in the heart of the village.

“The annual light up is a great event where the community can come together and enjoy our winter wonderland here at SilverStar Mountain.” said Ian Jenkins, director of sales and marketing for the resort. “This is our launch for the festive season and a kick off to what will be a great season of skiing and riding.”

Related: SilverStar shines

Activities will start at 5 p.m. and it is recommended to get up early as it is a very popular event. The countdown to light up will start at 6 p.m. followed by fireworks. A special visitor may just make an appearance by the new Des Schumann Summit Express Gondola.

For information on tickets and packages call 250-558-6083 or visit skisilverstar.com. Three and five day POW Passes are still on sale until Nov. 30, ski for as low as $78 per day with no blackout dates and direct to lift.

@VernonNews
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Vernon’s dancing light show celebrates final Christmas

Just Posted

SilverStar aglow for annual light up

The light up is Friday, Nov. 30

Okanagan man gets 3.5 years for sex with minor

Sentence handed down in Vernon Law Courts Nov. 26

North Okanagan wastewater recovery group formed

Eight men and women selected for group that will help steer proposed Spallumcheen plant

Management plan laid out for popular Vernon park

Kalamalka Lake Provincial Park focus of plan and Dec. 10 meeting

Vernon campaigns points finger at Canada Post for slow start

31st annual Vernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation Light A Bulb campaign is at $44,000 of $275,000 goal

Storyhive grant music to Vernon’s TassNata’s ears

Local hip hop artist awarded $10,000 to produce music video

India urged to abandon plans to recover body of American

A rights group that works to protect tribal people has urged Indian authorities to abandon efforts to recover the body of the American man.

Trump backs use of ‘very safe’ tear gas on crowd of migrants

The mayor of Tijuana has declared a humanitarian crisis in his border city and says that he has asked the United Nations for aid to deal with the approximately 5,000 Central American migrants who have arrived in the city.

Food agency taking steps to prevent entry of lettuce suspected in E. coli cases

Restaurants and grocery stores in Canada have not officially been told to pull their stocks of romaine lettuce, but an ongoing outbreak of E.coli is prompting many to do just that.

Latest rain storm swells B.C.’s south coast rivers, dumps heavy rain

Rainfall warnings remain posted for the east coast of Vancouver and the inner south coast all the way east to the Fraser Canyon, but wind warnings were dropped Monday night.

Mars touchdown: NASA spacecraft survives supersonic plunge

The 800-pound InSight is stationary and will operate from the same spot for the next two years

Senate passes back-to-work bill, putting end to rotating postal strikes

Mail service will resume all across the country at noon today

B.C. chief tells pipeline hearings his people are responsible for their land

The hearings in Victoria will gather evidence from Indigenous groups about the pipeline expansion project

Tentative deal reached for 44,000 nurses across B.C.

The agreement falls under the B.C. government’s sustainable services negotiating mandate

Most Read