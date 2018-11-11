SIlverStar Museum launches banner season

Mountain film fest returns Dec. 15

Patti Shales Lefkos

Special to The Morning Star

After a record-breaking summer season, the Silver Star Mountain Museum and SilverStar Mountain Resort are joining forces to kick off the season of museum fundraising by co-hosting the Vancouver International Mountain Film Festival.

This year’s festival is slated for Saturday, Dec. 15. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

It will be a night of unique outdoor and mountaineering films illustrating experiences and cultures from all over the globe. Join MC Robin Baycroft at the National Altitude Training Centre theatre to celebrate the positive values and active lifestyle embraced by the SilverStar community. Tickets are $15, available starting Nov. 15, at The Village Ski Shop, SilverStar Village.

The Silver Star Mountain Museum display locations are expanding. Come up to Silver Star Dec. 4 between 4-6 p.m. for the opening of phase one of the new Silver Star Mountain Museum photo exhibit Where It All Began in the The Pinnacles Suites lobby. Leave time to visit the new Silver Star Mountain Museum displays in both the Chilcoot Conference Centre lobby and the Gallery in the Vance Creek Hotel.

Stay tuned in the New Year for Chapter 3 of the popular Silver Star Mountain Museum sponsored storytelling series Silver Star Stories of Mystery, Mayhem and Follies Jan. 17. Plan to be entertained with more tales of “the good old days” from some of Silver Star’s colourful characters. The Silver Star Mountain Museum is a satellite of the Greater Vernon Museum and Archives. For further information contact Patti Wild at 250-938-3242.

